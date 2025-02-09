Maria Sharapova's son Theo gets warning during Art Gallery visit with mother & father Alexander Gilkes in family outing

Maria Sharapova recently shared a sneak peek of a fun day with her son and her fiance at the art gallery. The Russian is currently engaged to businessman Alexander Gilkes.

She frequently shares updates with her son on social media; however, she has never revealed his face on camera. She recently took to her Instagram story and showcased a few glimpses of an amusing day with her family at the art gallery. In the first story, she shared how she had to warn her son every minute to keep him away from touching stuff at the gallery. Sharing Theo's picture of looking at the art, she wrote:

"A day at the galleries with a 2.5 year old. "Don't touch that", "Dont touch that", "Dont touch that,"" wrote Maria Sharapova.

Following this, she shared another story, posting a picture of her posing with Theo while gazing at an art piece.

In the next one, she shared the picture of her son's favorite piece from the gallery and wrote:

"This was Theo's favorite."

Along with this, she also shared a cute picture of Gilkes and Theo in the gallery.

Sharapova is one of the most renowned tennis players currently and has delivered momentous performances during her career before retiring in 2020. She has won five Grand Slams and all four singles Majors. Along with this, the 37-year-old has also won 14 WTA 1000 titles and has added an Olympic medal to her resume.

She won a silver medal at the 2012 London Games, where she was bested by Serena Williams. After retiring from the sport in February 2020, the former Russian player got engaged to her partner, Gilkes, in 2020, and then welcomed her son, Theodore, after two years on July 1, 2022.

Maria Sharapova opened up about becoming a mother at the right time

In an interview with People magazine in June last year, Maria Sharapova opened up about being a mother at the right time. She revealed that after having a son, she has maintained a healthy distance from tennis.

“I don’t know if any woman ever knows when it’s time to step into a new phase or motherhood, but I feel like I made the choice at the right time. I feel like I have a healthy distance from tennis. I was ready for a new chapter in life," Maria Sharapova said.

She also opened up about her marriage plans with Alexander Gilkes:

"Yeah. We're not in a rush," she says with a laugh. "We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now."

Maria Sharapova's last tournament of her career was the Australian Open in 2020.

