Maria Sharapova says Serena Williams would "definitely be somewhere on top of the list of greatest athletes of all time"

Maria Sharapova recently claimed that 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is among the greatest athletes of all time. The Russian also pointed out how incredible it is that Williams, currently ranked No. 11 in the world, is still fighting to add to her Slam tally.

The head-to-head between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova is one of the most lopsided in the history of tennis. At the end of Sharapova’s career, she trailed Williams by a whopping margin of 2-20 - with her two victories coming way back in 2004.

The then 17-year-old Sharapova had defeated Williams in the final of Wimbledon 2004, a result that was widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets ever. Sharapova never quite managed to challenge the American in later years though, and their relationship with each other was often considered to be frosty.

But on a recent podcast, the Russian had no second thoughts when asked to name the greatest sportspersons in history.

“Well I do think Serena would definitely be somewhere on top of that list (greatest athletes of all time in all sports), no doubt,” Sharapova said. “Her achievements are incredible. She’s won over 20 Grand Slams, and still competing for more.”

Maria Sharapova with her 2014 French Open title

Despite her inability to make a mark against Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova boasts of several commendable achievements in her career. The Russian has five Major titles to her credit, and more importantly, is one of just 10 women to have ever completed the Career Grand Slam.

Along with Williams, Sharapova is the only female player in the 21st century to have achieved this feat.

Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 18 times in a row between 2005-2016

Serena Williams after defeating Maria Sharapova at the 2019 US Open

Very rarely do we get to see a top-level player dominate another as emphatically as Serena Williams dominated Maria Sharapova.

After trailing 1-2 in the head-to-head at the end of 2004, the American legend sensationally reeled off 18 matches in a row against the Russian. Williams’ streak finally came to an end at the 2018 French Open, but only because she gave Sharapova a walkover.

Serena Williams capped off her spectacular record against Sharapova with a win in the opening round of the 2019 US Open.

Seven of those 18 consecutive wins for Serena Williams came at the Majors. The 39-year-old defeated Sharapova in three Grand Slam finals - 2007 Australian Open, 2013 French Open and 2015 Australian Open.

Williams also got the better of her counterpart in the 2012 Olympics finals, winning 6-0, 6-1.

The fact that Sharapova could only muster three sets (first set of 2005 Australian Open semis, the second set of 2008 Charleston Open quarters and first set of 2013 Miami Open final) against Williams further reinforces Serena’s incredible dominance over the Russian.