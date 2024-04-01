Maria Sharapova shares adorable glimpse of baby son Theodore's Easter egg hunt as the duo embrace the festive spirit

Maria Sharapova recently shared an adorable glimpse of her son Theodore's Easter egg hunt as the duo celebrated the festival together.

Sharapova, who retired in 2020, announced her pregnancy in April 2022 with partner Alexander Gilkes and gave birth to her son Theodore on July 1, 2022. 'Theodore' is a Greek term that means 'Gift of God.'

The 36-year-old announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes, British businessman and co-founder of the venture studio Squared Circles, in December 2020. The couple had been seeing each other since 2018.

The Russian often shares glimpses of what her son is up to, with her fans on social media. In a recent story shared by Sharapova on Instagram, her son Theodore can be seen on an Easter egg hunt as he collects them and places in the egg basket.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story

Ever since her retirement, Maria Sharapova has been focusing on her other business ventures and entrepreneurship. Her final match came in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open where she lost to Donna Vekic in straight sets. The five-time Major champion announced her retirement in an essay in Vanity Fair.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice" - Maria Sharapova's advice to her son

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova revealed the pieces of advice she would want her son to follow growing up, in an interview with NewsBeauty in November 2022.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice. I've tried to carry that with me; I've tried to never pretend to be someone that I'm not. I think authenticity—particularly in today's society where we are bombarded by so many influences—is key," Sharapova said.

"All these different influences, good and bad, can very quickly make you want to try to be something you're not. It's important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say," she added.

Sharapova mentioned that another important thing was to never be the smartest person in the room and to always be curious and ask questions.

And continue to be curious. I think that's so important in life. Never be the smartest one in the room, always give yourself room to grow. Those two things are the biggest."