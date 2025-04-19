Maria Sharapova shares contrasting mirror selfies from birthday weekend in Tokyo

Maria Sharapova recently gave fans some glimpses of her birthday weekend from Tokyo. The former tennis star shared a couple of contrasting mirror selfies, first posing in the gym as she overcame the jet lag from her journey, and later enjoying some quality time in her hotel room.

Sharapova was a dominant force in the tennis world for a decade between 2004 and 2014. She rose to fame as a teenager when she lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2004, after defeating Serena Williams. The Russian would go on to win four more majors before calling time on her career in 2020.

Since her retirement from tennis, Sharapova has been enjoying adventures away from the sport. Most recently, she flew to Tokyo to celebrate her 38th birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, she first shared a mirror selfie of herself in the gym, writing:

“The only jet lag I accept is in Tokyo. And if it’s at a gym at 5:30 am, preferably the @aman_tokyo.”

Post this, Maria Sharapova enjoyed some relaxing time in her hotel room. The 38-year-old shared a snap of herself looking stunning in a black swimsuit paired with an elegant black shrug.

Maria Sharapova attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

On Saturday, April 5, Maria Sharapova attended the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the famed Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Breakthrough Prize event is widely regarded as the “Oscars of Science,” and honors the world’s top scientists working in the fundamental sciences, with award-winners receiving $3 million.

Sharapova was in attendance at the ceremony, and she later shared snaps of herself at the event. Looking stunning in a white, flowy dress paired with some chunky golden earrings, she expressed her feelings about the evening, writing,

“Such a special evening celebrating the phenomenal contributions and breakthroughs in science. A room filled with so much talent and extraordinary brains. So much hard work is poured into this evening and we were honored to be a part of it. Thank you @breakthrough.”

Outside of Sharapova, several big names attended the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, including Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore, Vin Diesel, Jodie Foster, and Danny DeVito.

Since hanging up her racket, Maria Sharapova has gone on to explore her talents as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is currently on the board of directors of Moncler, a fashion brand, and is the founder and CEO of her own premium candy company, Sugarpova.

