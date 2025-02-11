Maria Sharapova shares empowering message as she powers through intense training session

Maria Sharapova recently shared a glimpse of her fitness regime in her latest update, giving a strong message. On Saturday, the former tennis player went on a family outing to an art gallery with her son and her fiance, Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova is one of the top-notch tennis players, and even five years after getting retired from the sport, she knows how to take care of her physical fitness. The Russian player shared a glimpse of her workout session, showcasing the steps she takes to keep her mind and her body strong.

In her first Instagram story, she shared a video of her doing pull-ups and added an inspiring note in the caption that read:

"Strong Body, Strong Mind," wrote Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

In the next one, she was seen doing a boxing workout with her trainer and revealed that she was doing it after 3 years.

"Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years. Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins rounds. I stil pivot my back leg like I'm hitting a forehand😂 "

Sharapovas Instagram story

The former tennis player has delivered multiple remarkable performances during her career before retiring in 2020. She has bagged five Grand Slams and all four singles majors. Along with this, the player also won 14 WTA 1000 titles and an Olympic silver medal at the 2012 London Games, where she was defeated by Serena Williams.

Maria Sharapova once opened up about balancing her love for sweets and strict diet

In an interview with Vogue in February 2024, Maria Sharapova weighed in on maintaining her strict diet while being a sweet tooth. The Russian has been very particular about her training sessions after her retirement, as she frequently shared highlights of her intense workout sessions. Reflecting on this, she revealed how she takes out time for her gym sessions amid busy schedules.

"I try to dedicate at least one hour per day, five to six days a week, to my body. I don’t train at the levels I used to, but I’m quite diligent about being consistent–even if I have only 30 minutes in a hotel room. To be honest, I like the variety that I have in my workouts now. It was much stricter while training as a professional athlete. But, the consistency is what I’ve stuck to," Maria Sharapova said.

She further spoke about her love for sweets and added:

"Diligence around diet is important but also challenging, especially when on the road. 80% of the time, I try to eat clean, and then 20% of the time, I love my cheat meals. I love sweets, so it’s not always an easy ration to keep up!"

Maria Sharapova also has her own confectionary brand called 'Sharapova,' which was launched in 2012.

