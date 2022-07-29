"I didn't think it would be necessary to be awake in the middle of the night or to be pumping during a board call" - Maria Sharapova shares her postpartum period experiences

On her Instagram story, Maria Sharapova shared her experiences after giving birth to her baby.

The five-time Grand Slam Champion shared on her story how her life has changed since the birth of her first-born son. She admitted that she was doing many things that she never anticipated doing, including getting up in the middle of the night or pumping during a board meeting.

She shared a picture on her story that featured a coffee mug and her laptop where she was having a board meeting with Italian luxury brand Moncler.

"I didn't think it would ever be necessary to be awake before the child in the middle of the night, or that I would be pumping during a board call," Sharapova captioned the photo.

Sharapova shares her experiences on her Instagram story

Now that she is a mother, Maria Sharapova can check off another accomplishment from her list. The 35-year-old made the announcement that she has given birth to a baby boy. His name is Theodore, as revealed by her.

The Russian announced the birth of her child on Instagram with her 42-year-old businessman fiancé Alexander Gilkes, posting a cute snapshot of the trio as a family.

"Theodore VII.I.MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," she captioned her post.

Maria Sharapova's career in a nut-shell

2020 Brisbane International - Day 2

In women's tennis, Maria Sharapova was a force to be reckoned with. She began playing competitive tennis at the age of 14, and the WTA ranked her as the world's No. 1 singles player five different times. On top of that, she is also the only Russian player to have ever achieved a Career Grand Slam.

At the Wimbledon Championships in 2004, Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title. She won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, over two-time defending champion Serena Williams to break into the top 10 for the first time.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis July 3 2004, Maria Sharapova stuns tennis world winning July 3 2004, Maria Sharapova stuns tennis world winning @Wimbledon at 17 years-old beating defending champ and World No.1 Serena Williams 6-1 6-4. ⏪ July 3 2004, Maria Sharapova stuns tennis world winning @Wimbledon at 17 years-old beating defending champ and World No.1 Serena Williams 6-1 6-4. https://t.co/VbZU3CPVWR

With her victory at the 2012 French Open, Sharapova became the 10th woman to complete a Career Grand Slam. She was also the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings on August 22, 2005. Having won silver in the women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, she is also an Olympic medallist.

35 singles titles and five Grand Slam titles, including two at Roland-Garros, one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, were all part of her illustrious career. However, the 35-year-old announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 despite all of her accomplishments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far