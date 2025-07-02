Maria Sharapova shares sentimental message as she celebrates son Theodore's 3rd birthday after Wimbledon outing

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is feeling the anxiety every mother goes through, which is seeing their son/daughter grow up fast. For Sharapova, it was just yesterday when she gave birth to her son Theodore and now the toddler has grown to become a three-year-old.
On Tuesday, Sharapova took to Instagram and posted a photo in which she can be seen hugging her son. She was wearing a green outfit and her son was in a casual outfit as he hugged his mother back. Sharapova captioned the post:
"This is 3!!! 🎈It’s really true. It goes so so fast 💨"
Sharapova and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, began dating in 2018. They became engaged in December 2020 and welcomed baby Theodore on July 1, 2022. Gilkes is a British businessman, art auctioneer, and former classmate of Prince William and Harry.
The post comes just days after her visit to the Wimbledon grounds, where she once etched her name in tennis history.
Maria Sharapova takes Theodore to Wimbledon, where she once etched history
On Sunday, the retired women's singles star posted glimpses from her trip to London, especially Wimbledon, with her son Theodore. She proudly showed her son the Wall of Champions.
"My heart is full," she wrote in the caption.
On that wall, the Russian pointed to her name beside the 2004 women's singles title. Almost two decades ago, Sharapova defeated Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets to claim the honor. This was her first Grand Slam in her career, following which she added four more Grand Slams, including the 2008 Australian Open, 2012 and 2014 French Open and 2006 US Open.
Today, Sharapova is a devoted mother and entrepreneurial figure. She founded candy brand “Sugarpova” and has been in the forefront of women's empowerment and has ties with the board of fashion giant Moncler. In June, during an interaction with People, Sharapova drew learning from her legendary tennis career to motherhood.
"I think in some ways there were so many elements of my sport that I could I apply into motherhood," she said.
"Just the discipline of the schedules and routines and seeing the benefit of that through their behavior and through their eyes has also been really helpful. When I was playing, knowing where I was going to be and when I was going to nap and when I was going to eat helped me so much with my energy."
Her partner, Alexander Gilkes, co-founded the online art auction house Paddle8 and later headed Squared Circles.