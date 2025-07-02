Maria Sharapova shares sentimental message as she celebrates son Theodore's 3rd birthday after Wimbledon outing

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is feeling the anxiety every mother goes through, which is seeing their son/daughter grow up fast. For Sharapova, it was just yesterday when she gave birth to her son Theodore and now the toddler has grown to become a three-year-old.

Ad

On Tuesday, Sharapova took to Instagram and posted a photo in which she can be seen hugging her son. She was wearing a green outfit and her son was in a casual outfit as he hugged his mother back. Sharapova captioned the post:

"This is 3!!! 🎈It’s really true. It goes so so fast 💨"

Ad

Trending

Sharapova and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, began dating in 2018. They became engaged in December 2020 and welcomed baby Theodore on July 1, 2022. Gilkes is a British businessman, art auctioneer, and former classmate of Prince William and Harry.

The post comes just days after her visit to the Wimbledon grounds, where she once etched her name in tennis history.

Maria Sharapova takes Theodore to Wimbledon, where she once etched history

On Sunday, the retired women's singles star posted glimpses from her trip to London, especially Wimbledon, with her son Theodore. She proudly showed her son the Wall of Champions.

Ad

"My heart is full," she wrote in the caption.

On that wall, the Russian pointed to her name beside the 2004 women's singles title. Almost two decades ago, Sharapova defeated Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets to claim the honor. This was her first Grand Slam in her career, following which she added four more Grand Slams, including the 2008 Australian Open, 2012 and 2014 French Open and 2006 US Open.

Today, Sharapova is a devoted mother and entrepreneurial figure. She founded candy brand “Sugarpova” and has been in the forefront of women's empowerment and has ties with the board of fashion giant Moncler. In June, during an interaction with People, Sharapova drew learning from her legendary tennis career to motherhood.

Ad

"I think in some ways there were so many elements of my sport that I could I apply into motherhood," she said.

"Just the discipline of the schedules and routines and seeing the benefit of that through their behavior and through their eyes has also been really helpful. When I was playing, knowing where I was going to be and when I was going to nap and when I was going to eat helped me so much with my energy."

Her partner, Alexander Gilkes, co-founded the online art auction house Paddle8 and later headed Squared Circles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More