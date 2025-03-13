Maria Sharapova shows off her latest wardrobe 'staple' in stylish mirror selfie

Maria Sharapova recently showed off her latest wardrobe "staple." The former World No. 1 shared a picture of her outfit in a stylish mirror selfie on her social media handle on Wednesday.

Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, winning two French Open titles and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. She also clinched the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London. She retired from professional tennis in February 2020.

Post-retirement, Maria Sharapova has been expanding her business ventures and also attending high-profile fashion events. She announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Theodore on July 1, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 13, Sharapova posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle. In the image, she can be seen donning a grey top paired with black pants, complemented by a sleek black bag. The Russian playfully dubbed this ensemble as her "cute new staple."

"Cute new staple @onequince," Sharapova captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Sharapova's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Maria Sharapova's last Grand Slam title came at the 2014 French Open, where she defeated Ksenia Pervak, Samantha Stosur, Garbine Muguruza, Eugenie Bouchard and ultimately overcame Simona Halep to clinch the Major at Roland Garros.

Maria Sharapova to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025

Maria Sharapova attending an event at the Rosewood Montecito [Image Source: Getty Images]

Maria Sharapova is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025. The induction ceremony will take place in Newport, Rhode Island, from August 21 to August 23.

Speaking about getting inducted, Sharapova said (via @TennisHalloFame on X):

“I remember the first time I ever thought of the prestige of the Hall of Fame was after winning my first Grand Slam and the Hall of Fame asking if they would have a dress to showcase in the museum. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’” she said (0:40 onwards).

Sharapova expressed her gratitude for the "incredible" honor of being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and extended her thanks to all those who voted for her

“In retirement, very seldomly do you get to reflect on your past because you move on so quickly with life’s responsibilities. This is an incredible recognition. Thank you so much, I’m so grateful to the Hall of Fame. I’m grateful to the voters,” she added (1:25 onwards).

Besides Sharapova, the Bryan Brothers, Mike and Bob, will also be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this year.

