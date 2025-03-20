Maria Sharapova shows off her 'resting b*tch face' in amusing behind-the-scenes moment from fashion shoot

Maria Sharapova playfully asked if her look during a behind-the-scenes photo shoot of a fashion photo shoot was a "resting b*tch face." Sharapova posted an amusing interpretation of her serious look during the taping of a segment with fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.

Ad

The humorous moment came when Sharapova took part in a photoshoot dressed in a dark navy shirtdress by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst. She took a photo of the footage monitor, where she sat with a serious, neutral face. Taking the chance to make some light self-mockery, she captioned the picture:

"Is this what's called a resting bit$& face?"

Screengrab of Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories (@mariasharapova)

In her days as a player, Sharapova often wore a serious look which some people wrongly interpreted as stiffness. Today, in her post-retirement years, the five-time Grand Slam champion still loves to own up and joke about her persona.

Ad

Trending

Maria Sharapova shared key lessons from her tennis career to empower women

In Picture: Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova recently gave inspiring tips for women in an interview. One of the greatest female sports stars of the past decade and the five-time Grand Slam champion, Sharapova won 36 WTA titles and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. Since retiring in 2020, she has been concentrating on her family life with fiance Alexander Gilkes, and son Theodore, while running several business ventures.

Ad

In her conversation with Pop Sugar, Sharapova inspired women with motivational words, drawing from her experiences.

"There are so many amazing lessons that I was able to learn during my career that I've applied to this next chapter of my life. I was lucky to be able to do something for twenty years. I loved competing, and that's what drove me. I learned discipline, not giving up, being diligent with routines, and the importance of taking care of your body and mind as well. These lessons are the foundation for my role as a mom and as an advocate for women," Sharapova said.

Ad

"I think, following your own path, being focused and understanding there are ups and downs in one's path or career, and even in those moments, just being proud of your journey. There's something really beautiful about seeing the best version of yourself excel," she added.

In other news, Maria Sharapova recently responded with a cryptic reply when a fan asked about her potential interest in coaching during an Instagram Q&A session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback