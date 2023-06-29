"Maria Sharapova take notes" - Tennis fans react to Caroline Wozniacki's spectacular return to tennis after a three-year break

Caroline Wozniacki's shock announcement to return to tennis after a three-year break has tennis fans thrilled.

The former World No. 1 hung up her tennis boots in 2020 after losing to Ons Jabeur in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. In her stellar career of more than a decade, the Dane won one Grand Slam singles title, the 2018 Australian Open title, and even reached two US Open finals. She was also ranked No. 1 in the rankings in 2010.

Since her retirement, Wozniacki has given birth to two children with her husband, David Lee, a former NBA basketball player, whom she married in 2019. In a recent conversation with Vogue, Caroline Wozniacki announced her plans to return to tennis at the 2023 US Open.

"So I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years," the 32-year-old said.

In her career, Wozniacki has reached two US Open finals, losing to Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams.

Soon after her announcement, tennis fans reacted to her decision and supported her for planning to return as a mother of two.

A fan on Twitter mocked Maria Sharapova, who retired at the age of 33.

"Maria Sharapova take notes."

A fan on Twitter mocked Maria Sharapova, who retired at the age of 33.

"Maria Sharapova take notes."

Another fan expressed their excitement at the news of Wozniacki's return to tennis.

"mama coming back to tour to teach these girlies how to actually PUSH."

Another fan expressed their excitement at the news of Wozniacki's return to tennis.

"mama coming back to tour to teach these girlies how to actually PUSH."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

"YES OMG MY FAVORITE PUSHER IS BACK"

"Yay!! Love a good comeback"

"The tennis girlies just can't stay away, especially the mothers. Good luck to her"

"You've always been in spectacular physical shape, so for me a return to the top is realistic! Great news!"

"Great news Caro! Look forward to watching you play again!"

"Oh that's awesome to hear! Women across different industries definitely need to demonstrate that becoming a mother isn't the end of one's preferred career (given that they want to demonstrate and I know it's tougher for athletes!). All the very best to your comeback journey."

"I love this. I love stories of women re-finding their passion after having children and gaining a fresh perspective. I love how honest Caro is about having the help of family and a nanny."

"Excited to see this champion back on court"

"The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too" - Caroline Wozniacki

Nature Valley International - Day Nine - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki is also hopeful of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Talking to Vogue, the Dane revealed further details about her return to the tour.

Elaborating further, the former Australian Open winner said that she would make a comeback in Montreal to get her mojo back. She also revealed that the Paris Olympics are certainly one of her goals.

"I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki's best Olympic performance was at the 2012 London Olympics. Seeded eighth in the tournament, the Dane lost to eventual gold medalist Serena Williams in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-3.

