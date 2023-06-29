Maria Sharapova takes pride in partnering with 3 companies that made TIME's 100 Most Influential list

Former No. 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova recently took to Instagram to share her excitement and pride in having three of her partnering brands featured on Time's influential list.

Among these brands is Happiest Baby, which offers innovative products such as the Happiest Baby SNOO, considered the safest and smartest baby bed, and the 5-second swaddle, designed to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Notably, the FDA has also recently announced that the SNOO can be marketed as a medicinal device, further highlighting its effectiveness and safety.

Maria's partnering brands are featured on Time's influential list

Another brand that has played a significant role in Maria's physical recovery is Therabody. This company, focused on at-home healing, has contributed immensely to Maria's journey of recuperation.

Over time, Therabody has evolved into an amazing wellness offering, providing innovative solutions for personal well-being.

Maria's third brand, Metaphysic, marks her venture into the realm of artificial intelligence. Metaphysic offers AI-assisted tools that assist content creators in the process of content creation.

In her Instagram post, Maria expressed her admiration for the brilliant team behind Metaphysic, emphasizing their expertise and the value their technology brings to the creative industry.

Therabody has evolved into an amazing wellness offering

Maria's entrepreneurial endeavors continue to make waves, garnering well-deserved acclaim and setting her apart as an influential figure in multiple industries.

Maria Sharapova opens up about her changing perception of fans and role models

Maria Sharapova opens up about her changing perception of fans and role models

In a candid revelation, renowned tennis player Maria Sharapova has shared her thoughts on fans and the responsibility of being a role model.

The former tennis star, who achieved remarkable success during her career, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments, expressed her reluctance to embrace role model status in her book 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far'.

Despite gaining a substantial following throughout her playing days, she never saw herself as someone to be idolized.

"I grew a completely new understanding. When young girls and boys would say, 'I want to be like you,' I would think, 'No, you want to be better than me'. I didn't want the responsibility of being a role model. Maybe it was a selfish thing," Sharapova wrote.

However, as time went on, the Russian tennis star began to comprehend the perspective of her fans. She acknowledged their devotion and the significance she held in their lives.

"I understand now from the fan's point of view – that they live, that they breathe, that they have a life of their own and you are able to change their day, change their mind, change their mindset, to change how they wake up in the morning and if they're happy or not. That I never understood. Or never made the effort to," Sharapova confessed.

One could easily notice that Maria Sharapova's introspection reveals the intricate relationship between athletes and their fans.

Her initial reluctance to be a role model was personal, but her recognition of her influence underscores the profound impact athletes can have on others' lives.

