Maria Sharapova thrilled to receive positive feedback for her appearance in Break Point 

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently expressed her happiness at being on the receiving end of lots of positive feedback for her brief appearance on Netflix's tennis series Break Point.

The Russian is among a number of notable players, former and current, to feature in the documentary produced by the same team as F1: Drive to Survive. Sharapova features as herself and gives an interview where she talks about how one feels low after losing certain matches, where you start to question your abilities.

“In tennis you lose so much more than you win. But even when you’re a champion and you come off the court losing. You ask yourself, ‘Am I good enough?’, the 35-year-old said.

"But you have to keep facing it, otherwise you’re not a tennis player. That’s the whole point of the sport, is that you’re always searching, you’re always trying to find who you are and where you’ll go,” Sharapova stated.

The five-time Grand Slam winner turned to social media to share her happiness at knowing that her fans are loving the show and her performance in the docuseries.

"Love seeing all the great feedback, thank you," the Russian captioned her Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova won five Grand Slam single titles in her career

During her career, Maria Sharapova won five Grand Slam singles titles. The Russian won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships. The Russian beat defending champion and top seed Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam title. She also became the third-youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title.

In 2015, she became the first Asian and Russian woman to reach the top spot in the WTA rankings. Maria Sharapova won the second Grand Slam title of her career in New York when she defeated Justine Henin to win the US Open.

Seeded fifth in the tournament, Sharapova won her first Australian Open title in 2008, her third Grand Slam singles title. En route to her title win, the Russian did not drop a single set. To win the title, she beat Lindsay Davenport, Henin, and Ana Ivanovic, among others.

The former World No. 1 completed her career Grand Slam by winning Roland Garros in 2012. At the 2012 London Olympics, Sharapova won the silver medal after losing to Serena Williams in the final.

In 2014, Sharapova won her fifth and last Grand Slam single titles by winning the French Open. In the summit clash, she defeated Simona Halep in three sets.

Maria Sharapova retired from tennis after losing to Donna Vekic in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

