Maria Sharapova thrills fans with adorable image alongside son Theodore from London fashion event

Maria Sharapova thrilled fans by posting an image of herself alongside her son on social media. The adorable photograph of Theodore in Sharapova's arms has delighted internet users.

Fans showered their love by wishing the very best for the mother-son duo.

"My favorite forever tennis player Sharapova Ma'am wishing you all the best for your life," one fan said.

"Assessing he has his father's hair," one tweet read.

Ardent fans even pointed out that Theodore's hair was similar to his dad, Alexander Gilkes.

"Assessing he has his father's hair," now tweet read.

The Russian star announced the birth of her firstborn via an Instagram post in July. The 35-year-old captioned the post stating that the baby was "the most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."

Sharapova and Gilkes, a British businessman, announced that they were engaged in December 2020.

Photographs of the five-time Grand Slam champion attending the Alexander McQueen SS23 womenswear show in London also caught the attention of admirers.

"Maria Sharapova attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England," read one social media post.

Photographs of the five-time Grand Slam champion attending the Alexander McQueen SS23 womenswear show in London also caught the attention of admirers on social media.

The British luxury brand showcased its spring collection at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Maria Sharapova's rivalry with Serena Williams produced several memorable matches over the years

Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam winner.

Maria Sharapova played some incredible matches over the course of her career against opponents like Caroline Wozniacki, Amelie Mauresmo, and Simona Halep.

Her rivalry with Serena Williams, however, captivated fans despite the lopsided contests. The two played each other a total of 22 times between 2004 and 2019 with Williams dominating the head-to-head stats having won 20 of those encounters.

Tennis fans were left stunned when Williams got the better of Sharapova with a scoreline that read 6-0, 6-1 in the gold medal match of the tennis event at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The Olympic Games @Olympics

Serena Williams finishes in style during her gold medal match against Maria Sharapova at London 2012! 🥇



Tennis continues today at



#StrongerTogether Acing it!Serena Williams finishes in style during her gold medal match against Maria Sharapova at London 2012!Tennis continues today at #Tokyo2020 Acing it! 💫Serena Williams finishes in style during her gold medal match against Maria Sharapova at London 2012! 🎾🥇Tennis continues today at #Tokyo2020! #StrongerTogether https://t.co/R4hCsM8Zo7

The 2004 Wimbledon final between the two was an absolute classic. Sharapova, who was then 17 years old, surprised spectators around the world by defeating the American 6-1, 6-4. Williams had won the previous two editions of the tournament.

The Russian won the next meeting between the duo in the final of the WTA Championships the same year, but never managed to get past her illustrious rival again. The last encounter between the two tennis greats took place at the 2019 US Open, with Williams beating the Russian 6-1, 6-1.

