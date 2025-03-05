Maria Sharapova turns heads in stunning all-white outfit, enjoys night out with $250M-worth P!nk & Andrey Rublev at Indian Wells

Andrey Rublev and Maria Sharapova have been pictured at the annual Desert Smash Charity event. Rublev, the World No. 8, has had well-documented mental health struggles but appears to have put those behind him. He plays in this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but has taken time out to appear at the glittering bash at the luxurious La Quinta Resort & Club.

Desert Smash has been connecting tennis stars and other celebrities since it started in 2004. The event raised funds for various charitable causes, with competitive matches vying with a range of VIP entertainment. The event has become a key date in the tennis calendar. Rublev was also pictured alongside the singer P!nk (worth $250 million according to celebritynetworth.com).

The 27-year-old Russian posted pictures of him at the event, looking happy and relaxed. Sharapova, his fellow Russian and five-time Major champion looked glamorous in an all-white outfit. Rublev captioned the picture with a thank you message to the organizers:

"Thank you for the evening, @desertsmash"

Rublev has revealed that 2024 was a difficult year for him, but he's in a far better place in 2025. His on-court performances have been erratic, but his ATP title win in February in Qatar, where he beat Briton Jack Draper in the final, suggests he's returning to his best shape.

After acknowledging his mental health issues, Andrey Rublev is ready to take the tennis world by storm in 2025

ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Final - Source: Getty

In January this year, Andrey Rublev told theguardian.com that 2024 had been difficult for him. After his first-round loss to World No. 22 Francisco Comesana at Wimbledon, who had never won a match on the ATP tour, he descended into a deep depression:

“That was the worst moment that I face about myself. It was not about tennis. It was to do with myself, like after that moment I don’t see the reason of living life. Like, what for? This sounds a bit too dramatic but the thoughts inside my head were just killing me, creating a lot of anxiety, and I couldn’t handle this any more."

At his best, Rublev is one of the world's top players. He's a serial quarterfinalist at Majors, having reached that stage in 10 Grand Slam tournaments since 2017. He's spent more than 220 weeks in the world's top 10 but seems unable to make that step towards a Major semifinal and final.

However, after his issues in 2024, the Russian has now employed a psychologist, to help him bridge that gap. He's now in a far better place mentally, and while he still has a way to go, he's ready again to challenge for a Major title:

“I’m still not in a place where I would like to be but, finally, I have a base. I have something to step on because, half a year ago, I arrived at the worst moment of my life in terms of how I feel about myself.”

Rublev's Qatar victory should stand him in good stead. He'll expect to compete for the titles in the Sunshine Swing and looks relaxed and ready to do so.

