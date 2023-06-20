Maria Sharapova doesn't think she was just a tennis player during her heydays but rather an entertainer of the masses.

The Russian, who is a proud holder of five Grand Slam titles, is regarded as one of tennis' fiercest opponents. Her career of almost two decades in the WTA Tour has left an inspirational impact on budding players throughout the years, both in her home country as well as other nations around the globe.

Sharapova's career, although worthy of envy, was unfortunately cut short after the Russian superstar was slapped with a two-year doping ban on account of testing positive for Meldonium in the 2016 edition of the Australian Open.

Despite returning to the tour quicker than originally ruled, Sharapova sadly lost her touch after a reccurring shoulder injury proved to be fatal for her career and ultimately prompted her retirement in 2020.

Since then Maria Sharapova has involved herself in multiple businesses and has linked up with platforms serving for the sport's greater good. Most recently, the five-time Grand Slam champion was invited to the 2023 Cannes Sport Beach main stage, where she was asked about her thoughts on whether she feels people are familiar with the person she is.

In response, the former World No. 1 expressed how she learned the sport was bigger than just collecting wins. Maria Sharapova also mentioned that she was an entertainer at the end of the day who helped people feel better with the terrific performances she could help them experience.

"I feel like when you're an athlete you form a connection with people and fans. I realized when I was a little older that ultimately I was an entertainer. I wasn't just doing this for myself to win but when I when on to the court and I was having a really bad day, there could be somebody in the audience that was having a bad day themselves," she said.

Maria Sharapova went on to elaborate on how her presenting the crowd with an amazing performance left a motivational impact on people, which ultimately leaves the player with a unique feeling altogether.

"If I could turn that match around and show them on a bad day I was able to win or I was able to improve in front of their eyes, imagine how they'll go to sleep and think 'I had a tough day but this athlete in front of thousands of people was able to turn it around and inspired me to do that tomorrow."

"That impact you try to forget because there's a lot of pressure with it but ultimately it's such a beautiful feeling to have that you can have inspiration on other people," spoke Maria Sharapova.

"I dont think anyone's journey begins at the victory lap when you hold the trophy" - Maria Sharapova

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

In the same interview, Maria Sharapova opened up about her humble beginnings, asserting that her family never thought she would one day be playing on the center court at the prestigious French Open.

The Russian wanted fans to know that overnight success was never overnight, maintaining that such journeys often began right from one's childhood, as in her case.

"I dont think anyone's journey begins at the victory lap when you hold the trophy. I think it begins from your childhood, the way you're brought up," Maria Sharapova said.

"There's so many lessions on the court. For me personally, I started playing tennis when I was four-years-old. My dad enjoyed it and it was fun for him. I was born in Siberia. My family never thought that their daughter would make it to the Centre Court at the French Open," she added.

Poll : 0 votes