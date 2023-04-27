"Maria Sharapova will always be better than you" - Tennis fans aghast as Eugenie Bouchard makes 'doper' dig at Russian after Madrid Open 1R win

Eugenie Bouchard recently faced the wrath of tennis fans after the Canadian subtly took a dig at Maria Sharapova over her doping suspension after her win in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Eugenie Bouchard earlier mocked Maria Sharapova over her infamous doping suspension. The five-time Grand Slam winner returned to the tour in 2017 after serving a brief ban, and the Canadian, in an interview, called the Russian "a cheater."

"She is a cheater. So, to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true," Bouchard said in an interview.

Shortly after the interview, the duo faced each other at the 2017 Madrid Open in what was the Canadian's last Madrid Open campaign before this year. After an intense three-hour battle, Bouchard had the last laugh as she beat Sharapova to reach the third round of the tournament.

On Thursday (April 27), Bouchard beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2 to set up a clash with Italy's Martina Trevisan in the second round of the Madrid Open.

After her win over the Ukrainian, Bouchard turned to Twitter to take a subtle dig at playing "dopers" in Madrid, alluding to her playing against Sharapova six years ago.

"There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid," Eugenie Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

Tennis fans quickly criticized the former Wimbledon finalist for her "doping dig."

Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure at her behavior.

"still unpleasant at your big age huh."

marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams @geniebouchard still unpleasant at your big age huh @geniebouchard still unpleasant at your big age huh

Tennis fans also stated that Sharapova will always be the better player of the two.

"Sharapova will always be better than you."

Fans were also shocked to see this kind of statement from Bouchard.

"No way she really tweeted this??????I checked the account 3 times to be sure it's not a fake account, pls Genie."

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena I checked the account 3 times to be sure it's not a fake account, pls Genie twitter.com/geniebouchard/… Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… https://t.co/wGLDZdVBiB No way she really tweeted this??????I checked the account 3 times to be sure it's not a fake account, pls Genie No way she really tweeted this?????? 😭😭😭😭😭 I checked the account 3 times to be sure it's not a fake account, pls Genie 😭 twitter.com/geniebouchard/…

Fans also stated that it was inhumane of her to mock her Ukrainian opponent, especially after the death of the latter's grandfather.

"idk about anyone else but doesn't sit right with me that she tweeted this after beating a player whose Grandfather dies yesterday."

Swagata @socorooopova idk about anyone else but doesn't sit right with me that she tweeted this after beating a player whose Grandfather dies yesterday idk about anyone else but doesn't sit right with me that she tweeted this after beating a player whose Grandfather dies yesterday

Fans continued to criticize Eugenie Bouchard for her loud-mouthed behavior.

"I will never understand where all that confidence Bouchard has came from, like you would expect her to be more humble after everything but no, she is still the same girl and she has exactly 1 title to her name I might add, so imagine if Sakkari was this confident."

Marty @Svitoflopina I will never understand where all that confidence Bouchard has came from, like you would expect her to be more humble after everything but no, she is still the same girl ☠️ and she has exactly 1 title to her name I might add, so imagine if Sakkari was this confident. I will never understand where all that confidence Bouchard has came from, like you would expect her to be more humble after everything but no, she is still the same girl ☠️ and she has exactly 1 title to her name I might add, so imagine if Sakkari was this confident.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani

you may argue whatever your opinion is, but this is it.



don't know why anybody would really feel the need for this tweet. Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… https://t.co/wGLDZdVBiB this is also misleading as at the end Yastremska wasn't banned for doping: she was suspended from the tour until her case was solved and she was cleared.you may argue whatever your opinion is, but this is it.don't know why anybody would really feel the need for this tweet. twitter.com/geniebouchard/… this is also misleading as at the end Yastremska wasn't banned for doping: she was suspended from the tour until her case was solved and she was cleared.you may argue whatever your opinion is, but this is it.don't know why anybody would really feel the need for this tweet. twitter.com/geniebouchard/…

bart(y) @bencics_4_df @geniebouchard you wish you had 5 grand slams tho @geniebouchard you wish you had 5 grand slams tho

Arpit @rafasbodyguard

Clearly can't get her out of your head, can you? 🥱🥱 Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… https://t.co/wGLDZdVBiB Imagine being this obsessed, wins her first match here since 2017 and all she could think about is Masha.Clearly can't get her out of your head, can you? 🥱🥱 twitter.com/geniebouchard/… Imagine being this obsessed, wins her first match here since 2017 and all she could think about is Masha.Clearly can't get her out of your head, can you? 🥱🥱 twitter.com/geniebouchard/… https://t.co/L6YdM3OKMe

Plisqueenova @Pliskova_Fanss Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid… https://t.co/wGLDZdVBiB Mrs Bouchard got REAL excited after getting only her second MD win of the year 🤣🤣 maybe she needa try that doping too twitter.com/geniebouchard/… Mrs Bouchard got REAL excited after getting only her second MD win of the year 🤣🤣 maybe she needa try that doping too twitter.com/geniebouchard/…

Eugenie Bouchard to take on Martina Trevisan in 2R of Madrid Open

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 3 - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard will lock horns with Italy's Martina Trevisan in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The Canadian qualified for the main draw for the first time in six years following her win over Elizabeth Mandlik after she received a walkover from Sara Sorribes Tormo while the Canadian was leading 6-1, 4-1.

Trevisan, on the other hand, received a bye in the first round and will kickoff her Madrid Open campaign against the 2014 Wimbledon finalist.

Poll : 0 votes