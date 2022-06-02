Marin Cilic joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only active players to reach the semifinals at every Grand Slam

Marin Cilic pulled off his second upset of the 2022 French Open, defeating seventh seed Andy Rublev in the quarterfinals. After disposing off second seed Daniil Medvedev in the previous round in straight sets, the Croat was stretched to five sets by Rublev. The 33-year-old ultimately held his nerves to seal off an impressive 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) victory, with the deciding set tiebreak being a 10-point tiebreak.

Cilic's previous best result at Roland Garros was reaching the quarterfinals, and with this recent win, the 33-year-old has now reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slams. The only other active players to have achieved the same are the fabled Big 4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



advances to his first The resurgence continues @cilic_marin advances to his first #RolandGarros semi-final, defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[10-2]. The resurgence continues 📈@cilic_marin advances to his first #RolandGarros semi-final, defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[10-2]. https://t.co/jxfK11qzJI

Overall, the World No. 23 has reached six Slam semifinals till date -- twice each at the Australian Open and the US Open, once each at the French Open and Wimbledon.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas en activo con presencias en semifinales de los cuatro Grand Slam (Men’s Singles):



Federer | 46 (15+8+13+10)

Novak Djokovic | 42 (9+11+10+12)

Rafa Nadal | 37 (7+15+7+8)

Andy Murray | 21 (6+5+7+3)

MARIN CILIC | 6 (2+1+1+2) Tenistas en activo con presencias en semifinales de los cuatro Grand Slam (Men’s Singles):Federer | 46 (15+8+13+10)Novak Djokovic | 42 (9+11+10+12)Rafa Nadal | 37 (7+15+7+8)Andy Murray | 21 (6+5+7+3)MARIN CILIC | 6 (2+1+1+2) 📊 Tenistas en activo con presencias en semifinales de los cuatro Grand Slam (Men’s Singles):🇨🇭 Federer | 46 (15+8+13+10)🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic | 42 (9+11+10+12)🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal | 37 (7+15+7+8)🇬🇧 Andy Murray | 21 (6+5+7+3)🇭🇷 MARIN CILIC | 6 (2+1+1+2) https://t.co/wcCpKnq6AH

For reference, Federer has reached 46 Major semifinals, while Djokovic has 42 Major semifinal appearances to his name. Nadal has 37 Major semifinal runs, including this year's run, while Murray has progressed to the semifinals on 21 occasions in Majors.

By extension, a victory for the former World No. 3 on Friday would also make him the fifth active player to reach the final at every Slam behind only the Big 4 once again.

Marin Cilic takes on either Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open

Marin Cilic will take on either Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open

Following his win over Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic is slated to take on either Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. This is the first time both players have reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam, with the relatively more experienced Ruud seen as the favorite to book his spot against Cilic.

The Croat trails the head-to-head against Ruud 0-2, while he has never faced off against Rune on the ATP Tour before. If the Norwegian reaches the last four, he will be the favorite against the World No. 23. If Rune advances, however, the 33-year-old will be the favorite to reach the final based on the vast amounts of experience he can draw on.

A victory on Friday would pit the former World No. 3 against either Alexander Zverev or Rafael Nadal in the summit clash. Nadal is the clear favorite to reach the final ahead of the German from the top half of the draw and disposed off Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far