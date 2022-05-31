Marin Cilic joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only active players to win at least 30 matches at each Grand Slam

Marin Cilic joined the 'Big 4' in an exclusive club of players after winning the 30th French Open match of his career on Monday. The Croatian became the fifth active male player after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to win at least 30 matches in all four Grand Slams.

The Croat reached the milestone by beating World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Monday. Cilic dominated the match from start to finish, winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Roland Garros is the towering Croatian player's least successful Grand Slam event. This is the only Major where he is yet to go past the quarterfinals stage, having made at least the final at the other three Majors. Having reached the quarterfinals twice before in the Paris Major (2017-18), Cilic could get third time lucky and reach his maiden French Open semifinals

Cilic won the US Open in 2014, beating Federer en route to the title and reached the semifinals in 2015, making it his most successful Slam with a win percentage of 76%.

Article continues below ad

His next best Grand Slam is the Australian Open, where he reached the final in 2018, eventually losing to Federer in a five-set classic. Marin Cilic has won 35 matches in Melbourne.

He also has 31 match wins at the Wimbledon Championships. He reached the final in 2017, where he was beaten by Federer in straight sets.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



, take a bow



#RolandGarros "One of the best matches of my career from start to finish." @cilic_marin , take a bow "One of the best matches of my career from start to finish."@cilic_marin, take a bow 👏#RolandGarros https://t.co/UQnJsEglwL

I can play for three, four more years at least if I can stay competitive: Marin Cilic

Article continues below ad

Marin Cilic in action at the 2022 French Open

Marin Cilic admitted that he sees himself playing on the ATP tour for at least another three or four years if he can maintain his level. With his run to the last eight at Roland Garros, Cilic will return to the top-20 for the first time since August 2019.

"You know, how long? We'll see. But definitely three, four years, if I can be competitive like this," he said during a recent press conference.

Article continues below ad

The Croatian player mentioned that he's quite dedicated to training and feels fit and raring to go before every tournament he plays in.

"So, yeah, I'm feeling good on the court, everything's working well. As I mentioned, I'm quite dedicated with my training, with my routines. I take that quite seriously. Rarely go in tournaments that I'm not a hundred percent ready. So those are things that keep me in shape," he said further.

Marin Cilic will aim to make the last four at Roland Garros for the first time as he takes on seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far