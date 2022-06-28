Marin Cilic withdraws from Wimbledon due to COVID-19

Marin Cilic has announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Croatian was seeded 14th in the tournament and was scheduled to play Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. However, he was forced to pull out after contracting the coronavirus.

Cilic wrote on Twitter that he was self-isolating and was hoping to be ready for Wimbledon but was still feeling unwell. The Croat also mentioned that he was heartbroken to see his grasscourt season end in this manner.

"Hey guys, I am sad to share that I tested positive for COVID," Cilic wrote. "I have been self-isolating and hoping that I would be ready but unfortunately, I am still feeling unwell and unable to compete at my best. I am heartbroken to be missing Wimbledon & to see my grass season end this way. Looking forward to competing again next year."

Lucky loser Nuno Borges will replace Cilic and will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of Wimbledon. The winner of the match faces either Joao Sousa or Richard Gasquet in the second round.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Borges will face Mackie McDonald in the first round tomorrow. #14 seed Marin Cilic pulls out of #Wimbledon , replaced in the draw by Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges.Borges will face Mackie McDonald in the first round tomorrow. #14 seed Marin Cilic pulls out of #Wimbledon, replaced in the draw by Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges.Borges will face Mackie McDonald in the first round tomorrow.

Marin Cilic could have been a potential opponent of Rafael Nadal's at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic could have met in the fourth round of Wimbledon

Cilic was a potential opponent of Rafael Nadal's at Wimbledon. The two players would have locked horns in the fourth round of the competition had they both reached that far.

The Croat entered the grasscourt after reaching the semifinals of the French Open. He made it to the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships before losing to Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

The 2017 runner-up's absence means that this will be the first time since 2013 that he will not play at Wimbledon. With Cilic out, the other half of the last section in the draw promises to be very interesting. With Nadal being the favorite to reach the last 16 from his side, there a number of players he could meet.

21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp is the highest-ranked player and his chances of reaching the fourth round have increased. However, the likes of Richard Gasquet and Mackenzie McDonald also have a good chance of making it to the last 16.

After missing Wimbledon, Marin Cilic will be eager to return to action as soon as he can after a resurgent season that saw him reach the semifinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far