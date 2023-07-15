Marketa Vondrousova becomes first married woman to win Wimbledon since Chris Evert

Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon triumph made her the first married woman to win the grasscourt Major since Chris Evert.

The 24-year-old entered the tournament unseeded and won it by beating sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. She previously beat Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina

Vondrousova thus became the first unseeded woman to win the singles title at Wimbledon since the inception of the WTA rankings. She also became the first married woman to win the grasscourt Major since Chris Evert in 1981 and overall, the sixth.

The others who have had this distinction in the Open Era include Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Ann Jones, and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon triumph comes a day before her first wedding anniversary

During her post-match press conference, Marketa Vondrousova was asked about her husband's presence and she stated that the following day was their first wedding anniversary and that her victory was his present.

"It's amazing, tomorrow is the first anniversary of our wedding so that's his present," Vondrousova said.

Marketa Vondrousova said after the match that her victory was just sinking in.

"I think everything is sinking in. It's unbelievable. It was very tough match, and I was so nervous before. I'm just so grateful and proud of myself," the Czech said.

The 24-year-old added that she felt relieved after the match because she was almost out of breath during the championship point

"I mean, relief. 'Cause when I was 40-Love up, I almost couldn't breathe. It's just like everything is on you. Yeah, I mean, I'm just very happy that I stayed in my head and I just kept it together. It was really tough in some moments. I think it was just a great match. We had some great rallies. She's amazing player. She's amazing person. That was the tough part also. We know each other very well," Vondrousova said.

Marketa Vondrousova's win over Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final is her third win over the Tunisian this season. The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 3-3.

The Czech's Wimbledon triumph is the second singles title of her career, with her first coming in Switzerland in 2017. Vondrousova's win will see her climb 32 spots up to tenth in the WTA rankings, thus entering the top 10 for the very first time in her career.