Marketa Vondrousova heartbroken by hate comments after shock Italian Open withdrawal

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has lashed out at a section of internet users who questioned her decision to withdraw from the ongoing Italian Open tournament in Rome.

The former World No. 6 has been absent from the tour due to injury woes and was set to return to action at the Italian Open. However, she announced that she had not recovered sufficiently to compete at the clay court tournament.

The announcement shocked fans who were hoping to see the Czech star compete in the crucial tune-up event ahead of Roland-Garros. Writing a lengthy post on Instagram, Vondrousova expressed dismay at a string of comments criticizing her over her decision to withdraw from Rome.

According to the Czech, social media users had claimed that she had gone to Rome for "contracts and money", while others asked whether she was simply there to shop.

How someone can judge something they know nothing about from the comfort of their home is beyond me," Vondrousova fumed. She added, "I always fight until the last minute to go to court."

She underlined that her reasons for withdrawing were genuine, and she pulled out as she felt she couldn't compete due to pain from her injuries.

"But when I feel the pain, I know I can't leave it all there," she stressed.

She finished her post with a strong message for her detractors. Vondrousova wrote,

"You never know what someone is going through. Do not judge. Better try to be supportive."

Vondrousova last took to the courts at the Abu Dhabi Open in February, where she notched together a string of impressive victories en route to the quarterfinals.

Marketa Vondrousova's French Open hopes hit by injury woes

Marketa Vondrousova, 25, has performed commendably at the French Open, with a final appearance in 2019 when she lost to Ashleigh Barty. Competing at the French Open in 2025, the Czech reached the quarterfinal stage, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. Notably, it was her best performance at the major since reaching the final.

However, the Czech has been battling injuries ever since. She pulled out of the Olympics in Paris, citing a hand injury, and subsequently withdrew from the US Open.

Notably, Vondrousova won at Wimbledon in 2023, taking out Ons Jabeur in the final. She was also a Silver medallist at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Belinda Bencic won the Gold. The former World No. 6 has now slipped to No. 68 in the WTA world rankings.

