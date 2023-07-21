Czech tennis star Marketa Vondrousova, who won the Wimbledon title last week, had a special meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, on Friday, July 21.

Vondrousova, 24, became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon trophy in the open era, defeating Tunisian Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the final. She joined the likes of Petra Kvitova and Jana Novotna as Czech women who have lifted the prestigious silver cup at the All England Club.

Fiala, who is also the chairman of the Civic Democratic Party, invited Vondrousova to his office at the Government of the Czech Republic in Prague. He praised her performance at the grass-court Grand Slam and congratulated her for the victory.

Fiala posted a picture of the two posing together on his Instagram account on Friday.

“I was very happy to meet Markéta Vondroušová and personally congratulated her on her great sporting success. Congratulations again!” he captioned the post.

Vondrousova shared the post on her Instagram story and reacted with a folded hands emoji.

Marketa Vondrousova on Instagram

Vondrousova, who rose to No. 10 in the world rankings after her Wimbledon triumph, will be in action at the US Open next month.

"Greatest female tennis country ever" - Serena Williams' ex-coach lauds Marketa Vondrousova's country Czech Republic for its tennis talent

Marketa Vondrousova in Wimbledon 2023

Marketa Vondrousova's victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has garnered praise for the Czech Republic from former Serena Williams coach, Rennae Stubbs.

At 24, Vondrousova joins a prestigious list of Czech women who have left their mark on tennis history, as highlighted by Rennae Stubbs on Twitter.

Some of the illustrious names include Martina Navratilova, Hana Mandlikova, Helena Sukova, Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejčíková, Karolina Muchova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Strycova.

"The Czech Republic is the greatest female tennis country we’ve ever seen! Think about the population & size & the amount of great players it’s produced! Martina, Hana, Helena, Jana, Petra, Karolina, Barbora, Muchova, Marketa, Strycova! I could go on but u get my point!" Stubbs tweeted.

Martina Navratilova is the fifth-highest Grand Slam title holder in women's tennis, with 18 titles, sharing the position with Chris Evert. Hana Mandlikova has won four Major titles and Petra Kvitova has claimed two. Jana Novotna, Barbora Krejcikova, and Vondrousova each have one Grand Slam title to their names.

It is worth noting that Vondrousova might not be the sole Czech player celebrating a Wimbledon victory. Barbora Strycova, the 2019 Wimbledon doubles champion, also won the women's doubles final this year with her partner Hsieh Su-Wei.