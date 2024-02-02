Marseille 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more | Open 13 Provence

The 2024 Open 13 Provence is one of five tournaments happening across the ATP and WTA tours in a busy week of tennis. It will take place from February 5-11.

Hubert Hurkacz returns to defend his title in Marseille and is the only top 10 player in the draw. Recently crowned Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner was the original headliner, but has since withdrawn from the tournament.

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray is also in the mix, and is a former champion here as well. He defeated Mario Ancic in the final to lift the trophy here back in 2008.

With a host of top 30 players in the draw, the tournament has assembled a solid field in Marseille. With that in mind, here are all the relevant details regarding the Open 13 Provence:

What is the Open 13 Provence?

The tournament made its debut on the ATP Tour over three decades ago, with the first edition being played in 1993. Marseille native and former tennis player Jean-François Caujolle was the man responsible for making it all happen back then. He's still very much involved in running things as the tournament director.

Currently an indoor hardcourt event with a 28-player draw in singles, the tournament frequently attracts plenty of top stars. Boris Becker, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are some of the big names who have lifted the trophy here in the past.

Venue

The Open 13 Provence will be held at the Palais des Sports de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Players

Andy Murray is a former champion at the Open 13 Provence.

Defending champion and World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed here. He's having a great year so far, with a runner-up finish at the United Cup and a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.

Grigor Dimitrov was expected to do well at the Australian Open, especially after his title-winning run in Brisbane at the start of the year. However, he was upset by Nuno Borges in the third round. Seeded second at the Open 13 Provence, he'll be keen to resume his winning ways here.

Karen Khachanov and Ugo Humbert round out the top four seeds. As previously mentioned, Andy Murray is competing here too and is on the hunt for his first win of the year. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lorenzo Musetti and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are some of the other well-known names in the fray.

Schedule

The tournament will begin with the first round matches on Monday, February 5. The first couple of rounds go on until Thursday, with the quarterfinals and the semifinals set for Friday and Saturday.

The championship round will be held on Sunday, February 11. The doubles final will take place at 12:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 3:30 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Open 13 Provence is €724,015, with the winner receiving $110,115 from it along with 250 ranking points. Below is a complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 250 250 $110,115 $38,260 Runner-up 165 150 $64,240 $20,470 Semifinalist 100 90 $37,765 $12,000 Quarterfinalist 50 45 $21,885 $6,710 Second Round (Round of 16) 25 20 $12,705 $3,950 First Round (Round of 32) 0 0 $7,765 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.