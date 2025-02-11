Marseille 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Richard Gasquet | Open 13 Provence

The Open 13 Provence in Marseille is one of the three ATP 250 events scheduled for this week on the ATP calendar, with some of the top-ranked players scheduled to play on the Palais des Sports de Marseille.

Day 2 of the event will see the rest of the first-round fixtures taking place with former Major champion Stan Wawrinka headlining against Nuno Borges. Some of the home favorites such as Benjamin Bonzi, Richard Gasquet, and Quentin Halys will also be in action.

Here are matches that are scheduled to take place on day 2 in Marseille

#6 Benjamin Bonzi vs Luca Van Assche

In Picture: Benjamin Bonzi (Getty)

One of the first-round matches on Day 2 at the 2025 Open 13 Provence will be an All-French contest between Benjamin Bonzi and Luca Van Assche. Bonzi has had a decent season so far, having reached the quarterfinal in Adelaide, where he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, eventually losing to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

Luca Van Ascche had first-round exits at both the Challenger events he played before coming to Marseille. He lost his match against Clement Chidekh in the qualifiers but entered the draw as a lucky loser.

The two players have played each other on the ATP Tour once before, with Bonzi winning 7-5,7-5 at the same event. He will be the favorite in the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Benjamin Bonzi

#5 Zizou Bergs vs Clement Chidekh

In Picture: Zizou Bergs (Getty)

Belgium's Zizou Bergs is all set to take on home favorite Clement Chidekh in the first round at the 2025 Open 13 Provence. Bergs has already reached a final in 2025, reaching the summit clash in Auckland where he lost to Gael Monfils. He was in good form in the Davis Cup tie, where he won both his singles matches against Tomas Barrios Vera and Cristian Garin.

This is going to be the first main draw match on the ATP Tour for Clement Chidekh this year. The Frenchman has had early exits at Challenger events, and he failed to qualify for the main draw in Melbourne and Montpellier. At Marseille, he won his qualifying matches against Martin Landaluce and Luca Van Assche to reach the main draw.

This will be the first match between the pair, with Bergs being the favorite as he is much higher ranked than his French opponent.

Predicted winner- Zizou Bergs

#4 Luca Nardi vs Daniel Altmaier

In Picture: Luca Nardi (Getty)

One of the first-round fixtures at Marseille will see Italy's Luca Nardi be pitted against Germany's Daniel Altmier. Nardi won a challenger event in Koblenz this year but has yet to make a mark on the main Tour. He lost to Zizou Bergs in the second round in Auckland and suferred a first-round loss at the hands of Gabriel Diallo at the Australian Open.

After winning only one main-draw match in the first four events of the year, Daniel Altmaier had a good run at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. The German player reached the quarterfinal as a qualifier, losing to eventual runner-up Alex de Minaur.

Nardi has won the only match he has played against Altmaier at the Italian Open last year, with the score being 6-4, 6-4. However, considering hard-court form, it will be the German player who will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Daniel Altmaier

#3 Jan-Lennard Struff vs Manuel Guinard

In Picture: Jan-Lennard Struff (Getty)

Another of the Day 2 fixtures at the 2025 Open 13 Provence will feature Jan-Lennard Struff and French lucky loser Manuel Guinard. Struff has secured only one victory in 2025, against By Yunchaokete in the first round of the ASB Classic. Since then, the German player has had three successive defeats across events.

Manuel Guinard, meanwhile, has won only one main draw match in 2025. He won against Roman Safiullin in the first round in Adelaide before losing to top seed Tommy Paul in three sets in the next round. At Marseille, he lost his qualifying match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert but entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, with Struff being the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Jan-Lennard Struff

#2 Zhang Zhizhen vs Quentin Halys

In Picture: Zhang Zhizhen (Getty)

China's Zhang Zhizhen will take on home favorite Quentin Halys on Day 2 in Marseille. Zhang's 2025 season has not started well. After winning the first United Cup fixture against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, the Chinese player lost five consecutive matches.

Quentin Halys has only one victory so far this season. The Frenchman won his first-round Australian Open match against Adam Walton in five sets. He lost to Arthur Fils in four sets in the next round. Notably, Halys could not finish the first-round match against Jesper de Jong in Rotterdam, retiring in the second set.

The two players are yet to meet on the Tour. Both are not in good form, but given that Halys could not finish his last match, Zhang will be the slight favorite in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Zhang Zhizhen

#1 Alexander Bublik vs Richard Gasquet

In Picture: Richard Gasquet (Getty)

Alexander Bublik will take on home favorite Richard Gasquet in the first round of the 2025 Open 13 Provence. Bublik has won only one of the five matches he has played this year. The win came against Dominik Koepfer at the Open Occitanie in Montepellier.

Gasquet has also had a solitary victory in 2025 which came against Adrain Mannrino in Montepellier. The veteran player is all set to retire this year and received a wildcard for the home event.

This will be the first meeting between the two players. With Bublik not in good form, Gasquet will have a good chance of winning the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Richard Gasquet

