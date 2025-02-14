Marseille 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego | Open 13 Provence

On Day 5 of the 2025 Open 13 Provence, the top players will compete in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four. So far, three of the eight-seeded players have reached the quarterfinal stage.

Top seed and former champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action as will be the second seed and defending champion Ugo Humbert. Humbert will have a large share of the crowd support being a home favorite.

Here are some of the matches slated to take place on Day 5 at Marseille

#3 Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier



Hamad Medjedovic and Daniel Altmier will face off in one of the last-eight clashes in Marseille. Medjedovic has mainly played on the Challenger Tour this season, winning a title. At the Open 13 Provence, he won his first-round match 6-3, 6-4 against Raphael Collignon. He then won 6-2, 6-3 against third-seeded Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Daniel Altmaier's best performance of the season came at the ABN Amro Open, where he lost to Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. The German player began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Luca Nardi in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Otto Virtanen.

This will be the first meeting between the players, but given that Medjedovic won a title on the Challenger Tour, will make him a marginal favorite in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Hamad Medjedovic

#2 Zizou Bergs vs Zhang Zhizhen



In another quarterfinal fixture in Marseille, Zizou Bergs will face off against Zhang Zhizhen. Bergs has had a good start to the 2025 season, reaching the final of the ASB Classic, losing to Gael Monfils. At Marseille. he began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Clement Chidekh in the first round, and then won 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-2 against Nuno Borges in the second round.

Zhang Zhizhen came to the Open 13 Provence on the back of a five-match losing streak. However, the Chinese player snapped the streak with a 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3) win over local favorite Quentin Halys in the first round. In the next round, he caused an upset, winning 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 against fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Bergs won the only match he played against Zhang at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, winning 6-4, 6-4. The previous victory will make him the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Zizou Bergs

#1 Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego



Second seed and defending champion Ugo Humbert will look to keep his title defense alive when takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Open 13 Provence. Ugo Humbert has not made a significant mark on the 2025 season as of yet but had a decent run at the Australian Open, before losing out to Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

At Marseille, the second seed got an opening-round bye. He began his campaign with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik in the second round.

Lorenzo Sonego had an excellent start to the 2025 season, as the Italian player reached his maiden Major quarterfinal at the Australian Open, losing to Ben Shelton in four sets. He started his tournament in Marseille with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp. In the second round, he got a walkover from Luca Van Assche.

Ugo Humbert and Lorenzo Sonego have played each other six times, with the head-to-head tied at 3-3. However, Humbert has won both the hard-court matches and is the defending champion in Marseille and therefore will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ugo Humbert

