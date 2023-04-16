Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of herself and her unnamed boyfriend while showing off her ring.

"Couple of sunrises back, this happened," Kostyuk captioned her post.

This was also the first time Kostyuk gave the world a glimpse of her boyfriend. A number of tennis players congratulated the Ukrainian on her engagement, including Elina Svitolina, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Eva Lys and Storm Sanders.

Kostyuk is not the only Ukrainian player to get engaged lately, with Lyudmyla Kichenok announcing her engagement to Stas Khmarsky, the coach of her doubles partner Jelena Ostapenko.

Kostyuk shared an image of herself and Kichenok showing off their engagement rings together on her Instagram stories, with the caption reading:

"Was waiting to post this one for a while."

Kostyuk's Instagram story

Marta Kostyuk was part of the Ukrainian team that faced the Czech Republic in the recent Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She played the first match of the tie against Marketa Vondrousova, with the latter winning 6-2, 6-1.

The Czechs doubled their lead when Barbora Krejcikova beat Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-3. Kostyuk faced Krejcikova in the third match of the tie and came back from a set down to beat her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and keep Ukraine's qualifying hopes alive.

However, Vondrousova beat Zavatska 6-3, 6-4 to seal her country's spot in the Finals, thus eliminating Ukraine.

Marta Kostyuk has won 14 out of 23 matches so far this season

Marta Kostyuk during Ukraine's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in Antalya

Marta Kostyuk has won 14 out of 23 matches so far this season, most notably winning her first WTA singles title at the ATX Open in Austin. The Ukrainian beat Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the final and did not shake hands with her after the match due to the ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

Before the Billie Jean King Cup, Kostyuk competed at the Miami Open, where she reached the second round before losing 6-1, 6-3 to 27th seed Anastasia Potapova.

The 20-year-old's performances so far this season have seen her enter the Top 40 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career. She is currently ranked a career-best 38th.

