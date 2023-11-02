Marta Kostyuk gets married to boyfriend Heorhii in Cyprus resort

Marta Kostyuk has embarked on a new journey in her life. She exchanged vows with her fiancé, known to us only as Heorhii, in a private ceremony at the Minthis resort in Cyprus on Wednesday, November 1. The couple announced their engagement earlier this year, in April.

The wedding was a private affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. However, attendees shared glimpses of the event on social media, allowing fans to be a part of the celebration.

Kostyuk looked stunning in her wedding attire as she posed for the cameras. The couple’s matching Tiffany wedding rings were also on display. One of the highlights was the couple driving away in a vintage car, adding a classic touch to the modern celebration.

Marta Kostyuk ties the knot in a dreamy wedding in Cyprus

A particularly heartwarming moment was captured when Kostyuk and Heorhii walked down the aisle together, ready to embark on their journey as life partners.

A look at Marta Kostyuk's performance in the 2023 season so far

Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 China Open

Marta Kostyuk, ranked No. 39 in singles and No. 28 in doubles, is having a breakthrough year as she won her maiden singles title and second doubles title this year so far.

Kostyuk started the season with a bang, reaching the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in straight sets, 6-7(5), 5-7. She then reached the third round of the Australian Open, eventually losing to third seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 0-6, 2-6.

She continued her impressive form on hard courts, reaching the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open, where she lost to top seed Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. The highlight of Kostyuk’s season came in February, when she captured her first singles title at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. She defeated Varvara Gracheva in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

On clay, Kostyuk showed her versatility and resilience, advancing to the third round of the Italian Open, before falling to Paula Badosa in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6. She then faced an early exit in the Roland Garros, where she recorded her best performance in the Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round in 2021.

On grass, Kostyuk made it to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, losing to Madison Keys in straight sets, 4-6, 1-6.

The 21-year-old kept her momentum going at the Citi Open in Washington DC, where she reached the quarterfinals, eventually losing to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

The Ukrainian last played at the 2023 China Open, where she reached the second round before losing to Liudmila Samsonova in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-7.

In doubles, Marta Kostyuk won her second career title at the Rothsay Classic in Birmingham with partner Barbora Krejcikova, defeating Storm Hunter and Alycia Parks in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7). Additionally, she also made it to the semifinals at the Australian Open and Mutua Madrid Open with partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse.