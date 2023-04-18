Ukrainian tennis professional Marta Kostyuk recently announced that she has created a charity foundation for war deprived Ukrainian children, the Marta Kostyuk Foundation.

Kostyuk, 20, has been vocal about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recently argued against International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach's statement about the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions.

Turning to social media, the World No. 38 reflected on her recent visit to Kyiv, her native town, and commented on the horrible conditions of the Ukrainians living in the country.

"Recently, I visited my native town, Kyiv. In addition to warm meetings with relatives and walks in my favorite places, I had a very important mission, and, finally, I can share the news with you. It's extraordinarily painful to watch my whole country suffer so hard and for so long," she wrote on Instagram.

The 20-year-old stated that she has founded a charity which will work to make the lives of Ukrainian children better.

"Destitute Ukrainian children who suffer from difficult life circumstances, insufficient attention, care, lack of basic conditions, and now - from tragic events in Ukraine. We've merged all opportunities, contacts, and ideas and created a charity foundation @kostyukfoundation," Marta Kostyuk said.

Kostyuk stated that actions mean more than mere words, and hence her foundation will be involved in supporting an orphanage in Kyiv.

"I believe that the best way to demonstrate effectiveness is not loud words and promises, but actions that are understandable to everyone. That is why the history of the foundation begins with the first charitable initiative - supporting an orphanage in the Kyiv region."

She is also hopeful that her organization will be able to support the children according to their needs.

"I believe that with the support of caring friends and partners, we will be able to provide children with what they need," Marta Kostyukdadded.

Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent at Miami Open

2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Ukraine v Czech Republic: Day One

Marta Kostyuk continued her tradition of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian athletes at the 2023 Miami Open. Up against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her after losing the match, 6-1, 6-3.

During the 2022 US Open, Marta Kostyuk snubbed Victoria Azarenka after her second-round loss to the veteran Belarusian. At the ATX Open in Texas, Kostyuk won her first WTA singles title but refused to shake hands with the losing finalist, Russia's Varvara Gracheva.

