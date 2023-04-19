Marta Kostyuk has revealed that no more than five Russian and Belarusian players combined have explicitly told her that they are against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kostyuk said that these players admitted to her that they believe the acts of war initiated by their country are 'heinous.'

The Ukrainian tennis star criticized other players who have not opposed the war so far, opining that they want to see Russia win the war even if that leads to the loss of more innocent lives.

Kosytuk has been among the most vocal tennis players worldwide about the plight of Ukrainian athletes and has time and again reiterated her stance against allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete.

Speaking to Ukrainian website Tribuna during a recent interview, Kostyuk revealed that very few players from the two countries have privately told her that they support Ukraine.

"Out of about 50 ... One, two, three, four, five - no more. They admitted that their country is doing something truly heinous and they want the war to end with a victory for Ukraine," Marta Kostyuk said.

Kostyuk expressed confidence regarding Ukraine's eventual victory.

"The rest may want peace, but only if Russia wins. Its citizens will gladly sacrifice millions of lives to avoid defeat. They categorically reject it, but I am sure that they will lose," she added.

Kostyuk has refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents after matches ever since the war escalated.

"Some people wonder why we don’t smile at them" - Marta Kostyuk on Russian and Belarusian players on WTA tour

Marta Kostyuk competes at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Ukraine v Czech Republic.

Marta Kosyuk also said that herself and other Ukrainian players on the WTA tour do not smile at or greet certain Russian and Belarusian colleagues. The 20-year-old revealed that while these players did not say anything controversial regarding the issue but did not say anything positive about it either, which is why Kostyuk and others tend to avoid them.

“Some people wonder why we don’t smile at them: “We didn’t do anything wrong. We don't want war." Like we want it. They don't say anything bad, but they don't say anything good either," Kostyuk expressed.

Kostyuk last competed in Ukraine's Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie against the Czech Republic. She lost to Marketa Vondrousova in her first singles match before securing a surprise win over former French Open singles champion Barbora Krejcikova.

