Marta Kostyuk shares the story behind her custom-made wedding dress by Wilson

Marta Kostyuk recently tied the knot with her partner George Heorhii in a dreamy ceremony in Cyprus. But what caught the eye of many was her unique and beautiful wedding dress, which was custom-made by none other than her sponsor Wilson.

Kostyuk, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 32 in singles and No. 27 in doubles this year, has been associated with Wilson since January 2023, when she signed the brand’s head-to-toe deal for clothing, footwear, and tennis gear.

But Wilson’s support for Kostyuk goes beyond the court as the brand also helped her fulfill her dream of having a one-of-a-kind wedding dress that matched her personality and style.

In a social media post on Friday, November 10, Kostyuk shared some details about how Wilson’s talented team worked around her demanding tour schedule to make the dress, which showcases a cascading white material adorned with floral designs, a deep V-neck, and dual straps across a partly open back.

“Wilson has always supported my dreams on the court, but my relationship with the brand goes far beyond tennis. A big shout out and huge thank you to the talented team there that worked around my demanding tour schedule to make another dream come true; a custom, one-of-a-kind wedding dress that turned out even more amazing than I could have imagined,” Kostyuk wrote.

On November 1, Marta Kostyuk and George Heorhii tied the knot at the Minthis Resort in Cyprus, surrounded by their family, friends, and several of Kostyuk's colleagues. Among the guests were Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Kostyuk's usual doubles partner, and compatriot Lesia Tsurenko.

A look at Marta Kostyuk's 2023 season highlights

Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 China Open

Marta Kostyuk has had a stellar season as she clinched her first singles trophy and added a second doubles title to her resume this year.

Kostyuk began the year with a strong showing at the Adelaide International 1, where she made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Ons Jabeur in straight sets [6-7(5), 5-7]. She followed it up with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, where she was stopped by the third seed Jessica Pegula 0-6, 2-6.

The 21-year-old maintained her good form on hardcourts, reaching the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open, where she was defeated by Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. Her breakthrough came in February when she lifted her maiden singles title at the ATX Open in Austin, defeating Varvara Gracheva in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

On grass, Kostyuk made it to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, losing to Madison Keys in two sets, 4-6, 1-6. The Ukrainian continued her momentum at the Citi Open in Washington DC, reaching the quarterfinals before eventually losing to Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 2-6.

The last tournament Kostyuk played was the 2023 China Open, losing in the second round to Liudmila Samsonova in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-7.

In doubles, Marta Kostyuk achieved her second career title at the Rothsay Classic in Birmingham with partner Barbora Krejcikova, defeating Storm Hunter and Alycia Parks in two sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7). She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Mutua Madrid Open with her partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse.