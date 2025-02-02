Martina Hingis makes rare appearance with Kim Clijsters at Dallas Open years after retirement

Martina Hingis made a rare appearance on the tennis court years after retirement, joining Kim Clijsters at the 2025 Dallas Open. The duo faced off in an exhibition match as part of the Women's Tennis Classic to kick off the tournament.

The main draw of the Dallas Open will begin on Monday. The event has moved to Ford Center at The Star and has been upgraded from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 tournament. The upgrade has encouraged more top-ranked players to participate, with Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud joining the field this year.

Hingis and Clijsters took to the hard courts of Ford Center on Saturday. The match was evenly contested after the first two sets, with each player winning their respective set after nine games. Hingis ultimately prevailed in the tie-break. She later shared her winning point on social media.

After the match, Hingis and Clijsters donned NFL-inspired jerseys and gifted tennis balls to the crowd.

Martina Hingis retired from professional tennis in 2017, ending a trophy-laden career at the age of 37. Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters announced her last retirement in 2022.

Martina Hingis declined an offer to return to tennis as young sensation Mirra Andreeva's coach

Martina Hingis turned down an offer to return to tennis as WTA star Mirra Andreeva's coach, citing parental responsibilities. The Swiss international has a five-year-old daughter who has recently begun schooling.

In a conversation with the "Sit-Down podcast," Hingis expressed delight at having received Andreeva's offer. However, she reflected on her inability to travel as part of the tour while focusing on her daughter's academics.

"This year she [Mirra Andreeva] asked me if I would want to coach her. And I’m a big fan of hers, the way she plays. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take that job because of my daughter going to kindergarten and I’m not able to travel as much," Hingis said.

Hingis also praised Andreeva's current coach Conchita Martinez for her "great" work in "defining" the teenager's game.

"But Conchita Martinez is doing a great job with helping her on the way and defining her game and making her a better player," she added.

Conchita Martinez began coaching Mirra Andreeva at the start of the 2024 season. The 17-year-old has enjoyed great success under the Spanish coach, which includes her scintillating run to the 2024 French Open semifinals.

