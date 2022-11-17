"Martina Hingis didn't silence the entire WTA for this" - Tennis fans take offence at Carlos Alcaraz being dubbed the youngest ever year-end World No. 1

Tennis fans have expressed their opinions in response to Carlos Alcaraz being referred to as the youngest ever year-end World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the year-end singles World No. 1 at the ATP Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin on Wednesday. Carlos Alcaraz was cited as the youngest-ever year-end No. 1 by numerous official tennis accounts on social media.

Tennis fans were quick to react to it, pointing out that he is not the youngest player ever, but rather the youngest ATP player to complete the achievement.

"The way all media pushing him as *youngest ever* not *youngest atp player* it's so misleading," a fan wrote.

"Only takes three letters to add ATP and they didn't," another fan wrote.

keir @kxcii @azrathearcher only takes three letters to add ATP and they didn’t @azrathearcher only takes three letters to add ATP and they didn’t 😔

"Exactly and there are so many people who's going to believe he's youngest player to end year as no. 1 while Hingis is literally right there," one tweeted.

azra @azrathearcher @kxcii exactlyyy and there are so many people who's going to believe he's youngest player to end year as no1 while hingis is literally right there.. @kxcii exactlyyy and there are so many people who's going to believe he's youngest player to end year as no1 while hingis is literally right there..

"Youngest ever in ATP," one fan tweeted.

"It says "EVER" instead of "ATP". Be kind and learn meaning of word "ever"," another tweeted.

"You mean, youngest ATP player, not ever. Come on," wrote one fan.

More than a few fans brought up Martina Hingis, who became the youngest player at 16 years and 182 days old to reach WTA World No. 1, stating that the Swiss should be hailed as the youngest-ever and not Alcaraz.

"Martina Hingis didn't silence the entire WTA and called them old and slow to be forgotten like this." one user wrote.

One fan jokingly stated that it is a weird way to spell Martina Hingis.

"Weird way to spell Martina Hingis," a fan wrote.

"It doesn't say youngest ever ATP player it says youngest EVER which is not true. Hingis was 16," one fan tweeted.

SleepingAgent @Sleeping__Agent @Pixelated_Mess @k_lb_k @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz It doesn’t say youngest ever ATP player it says youngest EVER which is not true. Hingis was 16 @Pixelated_Mess @k_lb_k @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz It doesn’t say youngest ever ATP player it says youngest EVER which is not true. Hingis was 16

"Tennis TV you need to put male youngest number one. Monica Seles finished number one in 1991 at age 17. Martina Hingis finished 1997 at number one age 17," another fan wrote.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz Tennis TV you need to put male youngest number one. Monica Seles finished number one in 1991 at age 17. Martina Hingis also finished 1997 at number one age 17. @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz Tennis TV you need to put male youngest number one. Monica Seles finished number one in 1991 at age 17. Martina Hingis also finished 1997 at number one age 17.

However, the teenager received a lot of praise from many fans for accomplishing off such a feat. Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Being a part of tennis history alongside these legends is just an incredible feeling" - Carlos Alcaraz on year-end World No. 1 feat

Carlos Alcaraz pictured during 2022 US Open

Speaking at his press conference after receiving the year-end World No. 1 trophy, Carlos Alcaraz remarked that it was an honor for him to register his name with legends like Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

The Spaniard further admitted that he would have been happy to concede the title to Nadal if it had come to that, which did not happen after the 22-time Grand Slam champion crashed out of the ATP Finals with two successive losses.

"It's incredible that for so many years it was Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, or Murray, and then a 19-year-old 'Chico' comes along and succeeds in this. It means so much to me. Being a part of tennis history alongside these legends is just an incredible feeling," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"All my life, I have gone with Rafa and here also, I wanted him to win. Even if he had taken the number 1 from me, I would have been happy. I was hoping Djokovic would win against Tsitsipas because I also have a good relationship with Novak," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes