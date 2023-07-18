Martina Navratilova acknowledges Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's role in Spaniard's maiden Wimbledon triumph

Martina Navratilova has shared her appreciation for Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after his 20-year-old charge won his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Sunday, July 16, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his maiden title at the grasscourt Major. At the age of 20 years and 72 days, the Spaniard became the third youngest player to win a Wimbledon title, only ranking behind Boris Becker (17 years and 228 days) and Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days).

Following the win, Stan Wawrinka's coach Magnus Norman took to social media and lauded the Spaniard's coach and former World No. 1 Ferrero for his role in guiding Alcaraz to his maiden Wimbledon title.

"Big shoutout to coach @juankiferri coach of @carlosalcaraz who won Wimbledon at 20 years of age. Its one thing to take an established player who already won titles compared to molding a player for years. Respect the work you guys did and JC Ferrero deserves a lot of credit," Norman tweeted.

Martina Navratilova concurred with Norman's assessment.

"Amen!" Navratilova commented.

"You have to do whatever she tells you" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals how Martina Navratilova's advice helped him win Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz wins the Wimbledon 2023 title

Following his win over Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz had been advised to incorporate more slices in his game by nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, Martina Navratilova.

“But I’d say use the slice more. Cause the ball stays low. Nobody really likes to see a slice coming at them. And you hit it really well. And come to the net more. Not because you need to, but because it’s so nice to see you there,” she said at the time.

Following his win over Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz credited Navratilova's advice for his success, having employed the Czech-American's strategy to great success in the final.

“(The advice helped me) a lot,” Carlos Alcaraz said on Tennis Channel

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he had thanked Navratilova for her advice after winning the title, having informed the 66-year-old that her valuable counsel had been the key to his victory.

“I saw her after I got out from the court. And I told her, ‘It was your advice! The key.’ I sliced. I tried to do everything she told me. I mean, nine times champion – You have to do whatever she tells you. And I think it was great,” he said.