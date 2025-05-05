Martina Navratilova & actress wife Julia Lemigova enjoy fun reunion with Real Housewives co-star Alexia Nepola at Miami GP

Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, reunited with their Real Housewives of Miami co-star, Alexia Nepola, and her partner, Todd Nepola, at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. They were seen having a fun time at the event, as McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, clinched the top 2 spots on the podium.

The couple joined the cast of Real Housewives in Season 4 of the show in 2021, which drew a lot of public attention as they were the franchise's first openly gay couple. The show provided insights into the life of the pair and their two sons and beloved pets, sprinkled with occasional dramas of their social lives in Miami.

Nepola, an entrepreneur by profession, on Instagram, shared a photodump from the Miami GP on Instagram. It also had a short clip where everyone was seen posing for fun pictures and enjoying the race in a joyful day out.

Lemigova also shared the video on her Instagram stories.

"💕💕💕," she wrote.

Screenshot via @julialemigova on Instagram on Sunday

Navratilova married her model wife, Lemigova, in December 2014 after a long-term relationship. They adopted two sons earlier in 2024, after hard-fought battles due to the tennis star's struggles with breast and throat cancer.

However, Lemigova shared that the 20-time Grand Slam Champion is now a doting parent and makes great efforts in finding things to do with the kids.

Julia Lemigova on parenting with Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova- Source: Getty

In an interview with People in 2024, Martina Navratilova's wife and TV personality, Julia Lemigova, shared how their lives have changed after adopting two baby boys that year. She shared how the tennis icon spends time doing fun activities with them and navigating parenting in small steps.

"[Martina Navratilova] loves it. She's making pancakes in the morning, taking them to school. She's so energized...and seeing them, like waking up in the morning with their little faces and what joy it brought into our life. It's like [being] a new mother again all of a sudden after being an empty nester," she said.

Lemigova went on to add how they have positively impacted the couple's lives and practically 'saved' them.

"When we first got them, we thought we are saving them, but in reality, we're both saving each other," she added.

The couple will be seen again in the Real Housewives of Miami as the show comes back for its 7th Season from June 11, 2025, onwards.

