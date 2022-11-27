Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal’s comments on Roger Federer’s retirement

Rafael Nadal's remarks about Roger Federer's retirement from tennis have been backed by tennis great Martina Navratilova.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner acknowledged that when his most prominent rival retired from tennis, "a part of his life left" with Federer. Together, the two won 42 Grand Slam singles titles as they teamed up for Federer's final doubles match in September at the Laver Cup.

After the Swiss played his final-ever competitive game, both players were overwhelmed with emotions on the court.

"You know you're not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him (when he retired). It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport," he said.

In one of the sport's most enduring rivalries, the two have squared off 40 times over the past 20 years, with the Spaniard holding a 24-16 advantage in their head-to-head clashes.

Although they were rivals, Nadal asserted that Federer was someone he admired and that they shared wonderful memories both on and off the court.

“Someone I have admired, who I have rivalled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving," he said.

Navratilova agreed with the Spaniard's statement. She shared the article with his quotes and tweeted:

"I hear you Rafa…."

Rafael Nadal currently in Latin America for exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud are set to play in Quito, Ecuador.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud began their exhibition tour of Latin America in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they first played a singles match that the Spaniard won. In a mixed doubles contest later, Ruud teamed up with former doubles World No. 1 Gisela Dulko, while the 36-year-old teamed up with former singles and doubles world No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini. The latter pair emerged victorious from the one-set contest.

They then moved on to Chile, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner defeated young Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(6), 6-3. He and Ruud then competed in front of more than 10,000 spectators at the Mineirinho Arena in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Saturday, where the former won 7-6(4), 7-5

The pair will next be in action in Quito, Ecuador, on November 27.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes