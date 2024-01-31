Martina Navratilova applauds Andy Murray for shutting down reporter speculating about his retirement amidst poor run of form 

Martina Navratilova has applauded Andy Murray for hitting back at a journalist over speculations about his retirement amidst a poor run of form.

Murray's wait for a win in the 2024 season goes on after disappointing opening-round losses in Brisbane and at the Australian Open.

On Monday (January 29), Murray once again crashed out in the opening round, this time at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

Pitted against Benoit Paire, the fifth-seeded Brit lost the match after winning the first set. The Frenchman eventually outlasted his opponent, winning 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in two hours and 43 minutes.

Down to a 0-3 W/L record this season, Murray has been feeling the heat from the media lately, especially from BBC journalist Kheredine Idessane.

Speculating about Murray's potential retirement from tennis on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Idessane said that "all good things come to an end," while also asking when the news about his retirement was coming.

"It’s been an incredible journey by a remarkable man. And such a privilege to bear witness to large parts of it. All good things come to an end, of course . So when should @andy_murray call time on his extraordinary career?" Idessane wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Responding to the post, Murray dismissed all speculation about his retirement. He asserted that he was not like the others who would have "quit and give up" in his situation. Working and fighting harder to produce better performances were still his ultimate goal.

"Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of," Murray wrote in response.

Expand Tweet

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova applauded Murray for his fiery response. The 18-time Major singles champion re-shared his post with a string of emojis.

Expand Tweet

A brief look at Andy Murray's 2024 season

Andy Murray at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Andy Murray's 2024 season began at the Brisbane International, where he was knocked out by eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov in the first round 6-4, 5-7, 2-6.

His Australian Open campaign was also cut short in the first round, with 30th-seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry winning the match in straight sets.

Speaking to the press after his disappointing first-round exit in Melbourne, Murray conceded that it could very well be the last time he featured at the event.

“Definitely a possibility. Yeah, it’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here," Murray said.