Martina Navratilova reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's shock engagement announcement

Martina Navratilova has reacted to a shock joint online announcement by Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce that they are now engaged. A series of images set in a picturesque locale shows the American singer-songwriter locked in a romantic embrace with Kelce, whom she has been linked to since mid-2023.One of the images from the social media post also displays the Grammy award-winning singer's diamond engagement ring, which according to Forbes has an estimated value of $650,000.The two began dating after the American football tight end attended Swift's Eras Tour a couple of years back, following which the singer was spotted at one of Kelce's games.A clap emoji conveyed Martina Navratilova's congratulatory message for the duo, who chose an immaculate rose garden adorned with an array of white and pink roses as the venue for the marriage proposal.An image of Kelce down on one knee while holding a ring box with Swift clasping her face with both her hands in a dreamy setting captures the mood of the romantic occasion. The Instagram post is aptly captioned &quot;your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married&quot;.Swift recently also announced her new album The Life of A Showgirl on a podcast show hosted by Kelce.Martina Navratilova impressed with former champion Emma Raducanu's footwork during opening win at US OpenMartina Navratilova was all praise for Raducanu - Source: GettyIn other news, Martina Navratilova also heaped praise on Emma Raducanu's performance in her opening round match at the US Open. Navratilova reckoned that the 2021 US Open champion was &quot;light on her feet&quot; before going on to explain that Raducanu's forward and sideways movement impressed her.The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion also pointed out that the Brit was not pushed for the most part during her opening-round encounter but managed to come through admirably when she was.&quot;I was really impressed with her footwork. It’s always been good but she was so light on her feet. She moved beautifully forward as well as sideways and was always on her front foot. It was really impressive all the way round. She was not pushed and when she was pushed in those games she came through it,” she stated on Sky Sports.Emma Raducanu got past Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the New York Major on Sunday, August 24.Raducanu, who has struggled with her form and fitness since her stunning title win at the 2021 US Open, appears to be regaining lost ground. She will be up against Janice Tjen of Indonesia next up with the second-round encounter to be played on Wednesday, August 27.Martina Navratilova, who retired from the game, in 2006 continues to be active on social media while also essaying the role of a commentator and tennis expert.