Martina Navratilova applauds Iranian protestors after reports suggest abolishment of morality police

Martina Navratilova has been an ardent supporter of the ongoing protests in Iran and hasn't been shy in expressing her views regarding it. The efforts of the protestors seem to have yielded some results as the authorities seem to have altered their stance on a key matter.

Protests erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while in the custody of the morality police. The young woman was detained for wearing her hijab in an "improper" manner.

Reports have been coming in that the oppressive force has been disbanded, mainly due to the pressure applied by the protestors. The country's regime, however, remains tightlipped about the move.

Navratilova took to social media to applaud the protestors for their bravery and determination. She highlighted the spirit of the women protestors as well, who generally face the wrath of the authoritative regime for even the smallest of transgressions.

"Well done to all the protestors! Women of Iran ROCK!!!" Navratilova tweeted.

The protests against hijab have been going on for a while now. While it wasn't mandatory to wear the hijab before the Iranian Revolution, it all changed after 1979. Eventually, strict rules were implemented and the morality police came into existence to enforce the new laws.

While details are still emerging regarding the matter, if the morality police has indeed been given the boot, it is a huge victory for the protestors. Women have been at the forefront of the protests, the biggest in the country since the Iranian Revolution which took place more than four decades ago.

Martina Navratilova has been quite outspoken about a number of issues

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Martina Navratilova is not one to be afraid of voicing her opinion and calling a spade a spade. She has been extremely vocal regarding a number of social issues and has done her part in highlighting problems all over the world.

She previously commended the bravery of the Iranian basketball team, who posed without their hijabs in solidarity with their compatriots protesting in the country.

"This is what bravery looks like," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih

They published the photo with this slogan;

Woman Life Freedom.

#MahsaAmini twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Another cultural earthquake. Iranian female basketball team removed their hijab and posted their unveiled photo on Instagram to protest against the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime.They published the photo with this slogan;Woman Life Freedom. Another cultural earthquake. Iranian female basketball team removed their hijab and posted their unveiled photo on Instagram to protest against the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime. They published the photo with this slogan; Woman Life Freedom.#MahsaAmini twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eQBkiedOgL This is what bravery looks like!!! twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/… This is what bravery looks like!!! twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/…

The men's basketball team also showed their support by refusing to sing the national anthem before their match. The ongoing protests have ignited a new wave of support for more liberal reforms, but there's a significant number of people who still abide by the old rules. The movement shows no signs of stopping, indicating a tough time for the country.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes