Martina Navratilova has commended Tiger Woods and Lewis Hamilton for turning down an opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia.

Legendary golfer Woods was supposed to join Greg Norman in Saudi Arabia to compete in the LIVGolf tour but turned down the offer.

Yasser al-Khayat, a Saudi citizen, had earlier written to Woods, urging the golfing legend to follow the example of seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton and speak out against the Saudi regime on their human rights abuses.

“When Lewis Hamilton spoke up for the victims of Mohammed bin Salman’s repressive regime at this year’s Formula One race in Jeddah, he earned the enduring respect of every Saudi family that has been punished for wanting our people to live in a free country," he wrote.

18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova took to social media to showcase her support for the athletes.

"I didn't sign up to be famous, I just played tennis" - Martina Navratilova

Former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel

Martina Navratilova is very active on social media and is not one to budge from getting a stance on various issues tackling politics, human rights, and more.

During an interview posted on Dr. Lipi Roy's YouTube page, she pointed out that she was not intent on becoming famous and was just focused on her tennis. She also revealed that social media has given her a platform to express her views.

"I didn't sign up to be famous, I just played tennis. But social media gave me the platform and I use it quite a lot," Martina Navratilova said.

"It depends on the personality of that person and the specific situation of course. I think when you have that platform, you've got to use it, because silence is consent, and most of the time that's not acceptable. So I wish more people will take it seriously," she added.

She mentioned that celebrities don't necessarily have the responsibility to stand up for issues but can use the platform in a more positive manner that might make a difference.

"I don't think they have a responsibility, but they have the capability of having that platform and making good on that, making a difference in people's lives. I think most of them do take it seriously and do go public and try to help out people, whether they're indirectly or directly linked to them," she stated.

