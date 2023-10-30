Martina Navratilova backs separation of church and state; Denounces Oklahoma official's push for teaching Bible in schools

Martina Navratilova recently spoke out against the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, who advocated for teaching the Bible in public schools.

The controversy started when Walters appeared on Fox Business in July 2023 and advocated for using the Bible as a source of education in schools. He claimed the Bible was a foundational document in the country’s history and that it would help students understand what made the country great.

"The reality is, is the Bible is a foundational document in our country's history. Read the founders, read their letters, listen to what these men and women said about why founding a country with the freedom of religion, the free exercise of religion was so important," he said.

"So you actually want to put, not put the Bible in schools, but teach from the Bible in schools, which is something which I think the Supreme Court ruled against many, many years ago," he added.

Navratilova shared the clip of the interview on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 30, and expressed her disagreement.

"No, we don’t. It’s called separation of Church and State," the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Martina Navratilova slams Fox News host for anti-Palestinian rant

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Fox reporter Jesse Watters for his views against Palestine during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Navratilova has voiced her concerns about the harm and pain experienced by both Palestinians and Israelis.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated an unexpected assault on Israel, which led to a robust Israeli response. Based on recent data, over 5,000 lives have been lost in this recent violence, marked by turmoil and widespread devastation.

Fox News journalist Jesse Watters recently spoke about the situation. He said that he doesn’t see much difference between Hamas and Palestinians.

"I don’t think we can have a Palestinian state at this point. I’ve had it with the Palestinians. I don’t think Joe Biden should be talking about a Palestinian state right now. I don’t like how people try to differentiate between the Palestinians and Hamas. To me, I see people with guns… that’s Hamas, the people without the guns are the Palestinians," Watters said.

The former World No. 1 condemned Watters and compared his remarks to the hateful speech used by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

"Right out of the Hitler playbook- step 1- dehumanize this particular group of people. Do enough of that and you can do anything with/to that group," Martina Navratilova wrote on X. (The tweet has been deleted now)