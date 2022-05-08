Martina Navratilova believes Rafael Nadal is 'superman' & 'indestructible', reckons Mallorcan could match Margaret Court's Slam tally

Eighteen-time Slam champion Martina Navratilova has labelled Rafael Nadal as 'superman', citing the Mallorcan's longevity and ability to mount a comeback after every injury. She reckons Nadal stands a chance to equal, if not better, Margaret Court's all-time tally of 24 Majors.

The Spaniard won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, recovering from two sets and break points down in the final to beat Daniil Medvedev.

During a recent interview with Heraldo, Navratilova was asked if she thinks Nadal could match Court's tally. Saying that it's a possibility, the American heaped praise on Nadal for his supreme physicality and ability to surmount all physical troubles.

"It may be. He's still playing. We don't know how long it will last because tennis is very demanding, and he has injuries, but he always comes back," Navratilova said. "With a broken rib, and he's back. He is Superman; he should go with a cloak. He seems indestructible," she added.

Nadal, who turns 36 next month, needs three more Slams to draw level with Court. His triumph Down Under earlier this year proved that he still has it in him to win non-clay Majors.

Unsurprisingly, he'll be a huge favourite at Roland Garros despite only recently returning from his rib injury. Even though Nadal lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid quarterfinals, he's a different beast in the best-of-five format, especially on the Parisian clay.

Nadal on Alcaraz. "He got all the ingredients: the passion, humbleness, talent and the physical. Reminds me a lot of what I was with his age. He is a rival in the present and it's amazing to have another star from my country, cause we love tennis".

The World No. 4 will next feature at the Italian Open, where he is a record ten-time champion. He is seeded third in Rome and has been placed in the same half as his arch-rival Novak Djokovic, meaning they could cross swords in the semifinals.

Nadal could open his account against big-serving John Isner in the Italian capital, with Casper Ruud looming large in the last eight.

"I think he does something very big for young people" - Martina Navratilova on Rafael Nadal

Navratilova also hailed the role of Nadal in the rise of Paula Badosa and Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Madrid Masters on Sunday.

The 65-year-old reckons Nadal has had a big hand in inspiring the next generation of Spanish stars. She said that the Spaniard's his never-say-die attitude is exemplary, making him a perfect role model for budding tennis stars.

"I think Nadal does something very big for young people," Navratilova said. "He doesn't think anything is lost, and that's important for the stars of the future to be fixed. He's a great example."

