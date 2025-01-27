Martina Navratilova calls out $422.7B-worth Elon Musk for being silent about controversial salute

Martina Navratilova called out Elon Musk, who boasts an astounding net worth of $422.7 billion (according to Forbes), for his controversial and infamous Nazi salute. Since retiring, Navratilova has been outspoken on various political and social issues.

On Monday, January 20, at the Capital One Arena, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. During the inauguration rally, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tossed off a Sieg Heil (a Nazi salute aka the Hitler salute, a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies)—while addressing the American people.

This action sparked widespread debates, controversies, and questions from people across all levels. Some even wondered whether it was intentional or simply an unplanned moment where Musk's emotions came through in that manner.

On Monday, January 27, Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on the controversial salute associated with Elon Musk by resharing a post on X (formerly Twitter). The clip depicted a group of Nazi supporters performing the same salute.

In the comments, Navratilova highlighted the similarity between the two salutes and questioned why Musk was staying silent about it.

“If somehow somewhere I did this salute by accident, I would disown it and what it stood for the minute I realized it was too similar. Yet crickets from Elon…” she wrote.

In response to a comment, Navratilova stated that the gesture seemed quite intentional to her.

“Exactly. That was not an accident”

Martina Navratilova commented on Elon Musk's controversial salute before

Annual Legends Ball Presented By BNP Paribas And NetJets, Benefitting The International Tennis Hall Of Fame - Source: Getty

Earlier on January 21, Martina Navratilova spoke out about the controversial alleged Nazi salute displayed by Elon Musk during President Donald Trump's inauguration rally.

Musk played a crucial role in Donald Trump's return to the White House for his second term. The engineer-entrepreneur has also been appointed as the chairperson of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory commission under the 47th President of the United States.

The former World No.1, Navratilova, shared a post on X that reads:

"Elon Musk was born a Nazi, has always been a Nazi, and will forever be a Nazi. Now he has infinite money and power. It’s just about how many people die now"

In the caption of the post, the Czech American stated that it was definitely a Nazi salute.

"If there ever was a nazi salute, this is it"

