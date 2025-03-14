Martina Navratilova catches up with Jack Draper at Indian Wells, shares adorable glimpse of Brit bonding with her dog Lulu

Martina Navratilova visited the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and caught up with the semifinalist Jack Draper. Navratilova shared a glimpse of how the Brit bonded with her dog Lulu.

The American tennis icon shared an image on Instagram where she posed with Draper, and the 23-year-old was holding her cute Miniature Dachshund breed dog. She captioned the post:

"Lulu has a new fan !!"

Currently, Draper is in impressive form at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 13th seed has reached the semifinal of the event without dropping a set. He will take on Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated battle with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Martina Navratilova believes Jack Draper has the ability to fight for Grand Slam titles this season

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Jack Draper reached his first Grand Slam semifinal last season at the US Open. He faced Jannik Sinner in a physical battle where he was eventually beaten by the Italian 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis after the match, Martina Navratilova heaped praise on the Brit. She claimed that Draper has the ability to challenge for all four Grand Slam titles in 2025 if he stays fit.

"Next year, if he stays healthy, Jack will be in the conversation in every Major. That's a really big plus. If he keeps playing like this the sky is the limit. It was rough he couldn't compete at his top physical level, because of everything going on in his stomach and his brain," Navratilova said.

The American tennis icon also praised him for his calmness. Although he was overcome with difficulties in the match and threw up, she explained how he internalized the anxiety he faced.

"The anxiety, he's got to let that out somehow, as it's maybe eating him up and getting to him. Something has to give here, but we don't see it when he's playing. He internalizes it that much," she added.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Draper, seeded 13th, received a bye in the first round and got the better of rising star Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-0 in the second. Next, he defeated Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 before defeating third-seed home favorite Taylor Fritz with an identical scoreline.

On Thursday (March 13), Draper dispatched in-form 11th seed Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal to set up a fifth battle on tour against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 3-1.

