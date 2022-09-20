“About time Chris has the chance to tell her story” – Martina Navratilova celebrates Chris Evert’s new endeavor inspired by her iconic tennis bracelet

Martina Navratilova recently showcased her excitement about Chris Evert’s new tennis bracelet collection. Evert launched her bracelet line in collaboration with well-known jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann.

Navratilova took to social media to promote her arch-rival and great friend’s new endeavor as she received her very own jewelry piece, inspired by the tennis court. Navratilova also jested that her bracelet had a great clasp (unlike the original one) – referring to Chris Evert’s iconic incident that cemented the accessory’s now-known name.

“I am so excited to have this fabulous bracelet from the Tennis Bracelet – CE collection , about time Chris has the chance to tell her story about the tennis bracelet- this one with a great clasp,” she remarked.

"I am so excited to have this fabulous bracelet from the #TennisBraceletCECollection , about time Chris has the chance to tell her story about the tennis bracelet- this one with a great clasp:)"

As the legend goes, Chris Evert famously lost her diamond line bracelet while competing in one of her initial encounters at the 1978 US Open. Play was halted until the American legend was able to find her delicate ornament. She eventually managed to get her hands on the iconic bracelet, thus inspiring the iconic name "tennis bracelet".

Describing the historic event, Monica Rich Kosann’s website claimed that the 18-time Major winner hadn’t gained direct recognition relating to the incident until their first-of-its-kind collection launch.

“Early in her tennis career, Chris Evert lost her diamond bracelet during a U.S. Open match. Play was temporarily halted. The idea of the Tennis Bracelet was born, and it became a part of our fine jewelry lexicon. For decades, Chris has not been part of merging this origin story to a Tennis Bracelet Collection. Until today.”

Evert herself shared the details of the process behind making the tennis jewelry line and explained how she recounted the incident and backdrop to Kosann, who incorporated her insight into the design of the bracelet.

“When I first met Monica, I shared things I remembered about that day at the U.S. Open in 1978. The green court, the white lines, the dripping sweat, and my diamond bracelet. She listened and incorporated all these distinct moments into the designs,” she disclosed.

Martina Navratilova dubs her rivalry with Chris Evert as the best sporting rivalry of all time

Navratilova and Evert clashed 80 times in their careers

Martina Navratilova recently agreed with a fan who stated that her rivalry with Chris Evert was the best rivalry of all time, across all sports.

Tennis fans were giving their opinions on the biggest sporting rivalry. A discussion ensued when one fan declared the rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the best rivalry.

“We will never see a better rivalry than Federer vs Nadal. This is the pinnacle of sports rivalry. It transcended the sport,” one fan said.

AR @BuggyWhipFH We will never see a better rivalry than Federer vs Nadal.



This is the pinnacle of sports rivalry. It transcended the sport. Righty vs lefty. First strike vs last strike. Forehand vs forehand. Talent vs talent.



My childhood rivalry. Won’t ever be topped 🫡 We will never see a better rivalry than Federer vs Nadal. This is the pinnacle of sports rivalry. It transcended the sport. Righty vs lefty. First strike vs last strike. Forehand vs forehand. Talent vs talent. My childhood rivalry. Won’t ever be topped 🫡 https://t.co/uVnGJAm8W8

However, another fan was quick to point out that Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert would take the title given that the duo played each other an astounding 80 times, 60 of them being in the finals of various tournaments.

Martina Navratilova was quick to approve the claim.

Nvaratilova led the head-to-head 43-37 and had an advantage in the finals contested as well, winning 36 summit clashes against Evert and losing 24.

