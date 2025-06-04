Martina Navratilova claims Billie Jean King was not "stronger" than her in tennis after heated argument on trans athletes

Martina Navratilova made a bold statement, saying Billie Jean King wasn't "stronger" than her in terms of tennis ability. Her comments came in response to being told King was better than her during a discussion about transgender athletes.

Navratilova has never been one to stay silent about her views, especially on issues she feels strongly about. She has consistently spoken out against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, making her stance clear whenever the topic comes up.

On June 4, 2025, the Czech-born American took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a year-old post by JK Rowling, in which the author opposed the participation of controversial boxer Imane Khelif in the Paris Olympics. Navratilova got into a heated exchange with an online troll in the thread.

Trending

"Yes, I would. The ♀️vs♂️ men thing in tennis was resolved before Martina turned pro, obviously by someone stronger than Martina. She knows all about this, as it was her time too. But now she's a coach and a lesbian, so why the hate-on for women?" the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova replied:

"And BTW, I have a lifetime winning record against Billie Jean, so not exactly stronger than me in tennis terms or literal terms. Try again:)"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More