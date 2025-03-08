Martina Navratilova claps back at troll over 'play more, talk less' remark after calling out Donald Trump's Ukraine stance

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova issued a bold reply to a troll after he criticized her on her supportive stance towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. US President Donald Trump along with Vice-President JD Vance had a heated exchange with Zelenskyy during their last meeting at the Oval Office on February 28, 2025.

The meeting was initially aimed at discussing a possible minerals deal but veered into a verbal spat between the two parties. Trump and Vance made some comments towards the Ukrainian leader that led to him exiting the meeting in rage. Navratilova, in condemnation of Trump's actions, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post calling him out on his wrongdoings.

"Let me ask this to the MAGA world- if Zelenskyy wore a really nice suit and tie and knelt in front of trump, that would have stopped trump from stabbing Ukraine in the back , giving it all the support to end the war fairly and stopped trump from trying to reorganize world o'rder???" the 68-year-old.

To this, a user made a derogatory comment asking the tennis legend to 'talk less'.

"Play more tennis & talk less Martina. You're out of your league."- said the user.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion replied to this by asking him to mind his own business instead of advising her.

"And who the eff are you to tell me what to do? Nobody I know, nobody I respect and certainly nobody I would listen to- bye a**wipe," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova has been one of the loud critics of the President but also said that he didn't hate him but his decision-making that is putting the lives of Americans at risk.

Martina Navratilova has clarified that she does not hate Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova has always been a loud critic of the president- Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova was criticized online after she called the US President Donald Trump to be the 'greatest mistake' in the last 100 years of the country. However, after engaging in a controversial exchange, she admitted that she did not 'hate' the President but was against the reforms he was trying to bring in to the country.

The former World No. 1 took to X (formerly Twitter) to confront the user on the same issue:

"I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat." - she wrote.

Other than that, the tennis legend has called out the relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump multiple times.

