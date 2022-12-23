Martina Navratilova recently engaged in a war of words with a fan who suggested that there was no difference between men and women when it came to sports, particularly tennis.

As journalist Milli Hill and a few others discussed the acceptance of transgenders in society, a user brought up former American tennis player Renee Richards' case. Richards went through male-to-female Gender-Affirming Surgery in 1975 and became a professional player on the women's circuit in 1977.

It was then that another user mentioned the Battle of the Sexes of 1973, when former World No. 1 Billie Jean King famously defeated Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Navratilova jumped into the conversation and said women would never win a top-level men's tournament.

"If women compete against men, women would never win a tennis tournament. In tennis, no woman is better than all men while many men are better than all women. Now what?" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @IrishInSlope @millihill @EllieBeads25 If women compete against men, women would never win a tennis tournament. In tennis , No woman is better than all men while many men are better than all women. Now what?

The user responded to the 18-time Grand Slam champion by saying that several women had won against male players and that women's sports were underfunded.

"Women have beaten men in tournaments. You didn't but others have. And we don't know that "many men are better than all women" because women have historically not competed in the same numbers, and women's sports are underfunded. You're essentializing a social phenomenon," a user said.

Erin @IrishInSlope @Martina @millihill @EllieBeads25 Women have beaten men in tournaments. You didn't but others have. And we don't know that "many men are better than all women" because women have historically not competed in the same numbers, and women's sports are underfunded. You're essentializing a social phenomenon.

Calling the fan "delusional," Navratilova decided to exit the debate, saying that none of the women players had ever beaten a top-100 male player.

"Thank you for explaining tennis to me. To say you are delusional would be an understatement. No woman has ever beaten a top 100-ranked man. Your argument is just wrong. Bye now- I am done with your name calling and non answers," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @IrishInSlope @millihill @EllieBeads25 Thank you for explaining tennis to me. To say you are delusional would be an understatement. No woman has ever beaten a top 100 ranked man. Your argument is just wrong. Bye now- I am done with your name calling and non answers

Martina Navratilova blasts FIFA over OneLove armband threat

Martina Navratilova is known for raising serious issues in the public domain

At the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup, a controversy regarding the OneLove armband surfaced. Launched in 2020, the band aimed at creating awareness against discrimination on the basis of race, skin color, sexual orientation, culture, faith, nationality, gender, and age.

The captains of European teams like England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark had sported the band prior to the World Cup and were planning on doing it again to protest against Qatar's laws against same-sex relationships. However, FIFA stated that the players will be issued a yellow card if they wore the band.

Martina Navratilova took to social media to slam the organization, calling it a "criminal organization."

"FIFA is a criminal organization," Navratilova tweeted.

