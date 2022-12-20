Martina Navratilova criticizes 'massive piece of s**t' Jeremy Clarkson following his recent comments about Meghan Markle

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has criticized British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Clarkson, who has hosted iconic shows like Top Gear, stated that he has hatred towards the former Duchess of Sussex on a 'cellular' level after watching the Netflix docuseries Harry&Meghan.

He made reference to a particular scene from the iconic TV series Game of Thrones while expressing his feelings towards the former actress.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of Britain while the crowds chant, "Shame!" and throw lumps of excrement at her,” the divisive broadcaster wrote in his column.

His words caused outrage on social media and many criticized Clarkson for his statements. Many, including Martina Navratilova, took to Twitter to express their disgust at his words.

"Clarkson is a massive piece of s**t," tweeted Navratilova.

While Clarkson later tried to clarify his comments, he, however, did not apologize for what he had said.

"Oh, dear. I’d rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in the future," he tweeted.

"I admire the way they both announced their retirements" - Martina Navratilova on Roger Federer and Serena Williams's retirements

Serena Williams and Roger Federer attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony

In her column for the Wall Street Journal, Martina Navratilova revealed that she admired how Roger Federer and Serena Williams announced their retirements.

She even stated that if she could redo her retirement announcement today, she would do it in a completely different manner from the way she had done it. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she was "exhausted" in 1993 when she informed the press about her retirement.

"I admire the way they both announced their retirements. If I had to do it over again, I would do it completely differently. When I got older, I always told reporters, “Once I know that I’m done, I will tell you.” When it became clear to me, at the end of 1993, that I had one more year in me, I called a press conference. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. Because then, every time I played, it was a big farewell. It was exhausting," Martina Navratilova wrote.

