Martina Navratilova defends $1,000,000,000-worth J.K. Rowling against 'misogyny' accusation as she reiterates stance on transgender women

Martina Navratilova recently came to the defense of J.K. Rowling amid accusations of "misogyny" after the author reiterated her stance on transgender women. Both Navratilova and Rowling have been outspoken about their views on transgender women.

Navratilova, who publicly came out as gay in 1981 after becoming a United States citizen, has long been a champion for the LGBTQIA+ community and women's rights . However, she has expressed concerns about the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports and has consistently voiced her criticisms on the matter.

Meanwhile, Rowling, with a net worth of $1B (according to celebritynetworth.com) has also made several controversial comments regarding transgender people.

Recently, Rowling took to social media to reiterate her beliefs on transgender women, stating that while a "trans-identified man" is free to dress and identify as they wish, she does not believe that a man can literally become a woman simply by identifying as one.

“My position hasn't changed in the slightest. What you, and many other men, fail to grasp, possibly because you're so used to women coddling men's feelings you see it as the natural order of things," Rowing posted on X.

“While a trans-identified man is absolutely and rightly free to dress and refer to himself however he likes in our society, that doesn't give him rights over women's beliefs and speech. I don't believe a man literally becomes a woman when he identifies as one, and as I have freedom of speech, I have the right to call him a man," she added.

Reacting to J.K. Rowling's post, a social media user pointed out that the author's "ignorantly" believes that trans women are men pretending to be women, which is not the case. They also noted tones of "misogyny" in Rowling's remarks.

“Look at the language used here. Even if on the surface it makes sense, it actually doesn't because Rowling ignorantly believes trans women are men pretending to be women, when they're actually not. Also isn't there some level of misogyny when saying women coddle men's feelings?" the post read.

Martina Navratilova, who has previously supported J.K. Rowling's views on transgender individuals, took to social media and defended the author, stating that Rowling's comments were not "ignorant."

“Rowling is not the ignorant one here…" Navratilova posted on X.

Martina Navratilova: "I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent"

Earlier while speaking on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast, Martina Navratilova expressed her support for transgender rights on a civil level.

However, Navartilova made it clear that she is critical about transgender athletes competing in women's sports . She stated that she believes male-bodied individuals should not compete in women's sports, even if they identify as women.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won an impressive 59 Grand Slam titles which includes, 18 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles. She also held the World No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during her career.

