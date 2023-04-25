Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her disbelief at Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' new merch line.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently announced the release of 'Real Women of Politics' koozies as retaliation for Bud Light's partnership with popular transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The koozies feature images of herself and fellow female Republican governors Kay Ivey of Alabama, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota. The governor shared a video on Twitter on Monday promoting the four options available on her website for $15 for two, saying:

"Real women don’t have to fake it."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders @SarahHuckabee



WATCH Real women don’t have to fake it.WATCH Real women don’t have to fake it.WATCH⬇️ https://t.co/fAOClq5c1S

Martina Navratilova, a vocal advocate for human rights and a strong supporter of many charities that directly benefit the LGBTQ+ community, responded to the American politician's move on Twitter. She stated that if these are her only options, she should reconsider her orientation.

"If these are the only options, I may need to reconsider my orientation," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova once opened up about how poorly the tennis world reacted to her coming out as lesbian

Martina Navratilova pictured with her wife

Martina Navratilova came out as a lesbian back in 1981 and has been married to her wife -- "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova, for eight years.

However, things weren't easy for the star when she came out of the closet, as she revealed in 2022 that she was always subjected to jeers and muted applause because of her sexual orientation.

"I didn't really see it face-to-face, it was kind of the bigger picture when I was introduced to come on the court. Everybody was cheering when Chris Evert was introduced or Evonne Goolagong, but when I came out onto the court it was muted applause," Navratilova said in an interview with Julie Bindel.

"There were some jeers, some whistles. It was hard not to take it personally but I realized it was mostly because I was gay. Some of it was because I was winning too much perhaps," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion went on to say that Roger Federer never received such a hostile welcome as she did and that even when Federer had more fans, people cheered for Rafael Nadal when he walked onto the court, which was not the case with her.

"But Roger Federer never got that kind of welcome, right? Nobody jeers when Roger Federer walks onto the court. Even Rafa Nadal. Even if people are not big fans or they're in the Federer corner, they still cheer when Rafa walks onto the court. But that was not the case with me," Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer last year, but she recently revealed that she is cancer-free once again.

Poll : 0 votes